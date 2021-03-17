Sexual assault involving inappropriate touching reported in bathroom of Penn State academic building

adrey@centredaily.com

A sexual assault, involving inappropriate touching, was reported to have taken place Monday afternoon in an on-campus bathroom at Penn State’s Business Building, according to a notice recently issued by the university.

According to that notice, which is sent to many students’ cellphones, a third party reported the forcible sex offense to university police Wednesday morning. Per the report, the victim said an individual “inappropriately touched” them.

University police spokesperson Jenn Cruden sad it was not immediately clear whether the victim knew the perpetrator. But she added that patrols would be conducted “in and around the area.”

The alleged assault occurred at 4:30 p.m. No other information was immediately made available, and Cruden declined to specify when asked whether the incident occurred in a men’s, women’s or gender-neutral restroom.

Overall, it is the 13th forcible sex offense reported on campus since August. It is the fourth this spring, since students started returning to campus Feb. 9 because in-person classes were delayed due to COVID-19.

According to the timely warnings issued by Penn State, it can be “assumed that conditions continue to exist that may pose a threat to members and guests of the university community.”

University Park provides several resources for sexual assault victims, including medical assistance and emotional support, which can be found on the Title IX page at titleix.psu.edu/resources-penn-state-university-park and also as outlined elsewhere on the university’s website.

The incident remains under active investigation. Anyone who may have more information is asked to contact university police at 863-1111 or report it online at police.psu.edu.