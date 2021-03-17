Penn State announces plans to hold in-person commencement ceremonies in May

Penn State graduates, like those seen here in 2017, will once again be able to celebrate this May with in-person commencement ceremonies, the university announced Wednesday. adrey@centredaily.com

Penn State will hold in-person commencement ceremonies in May for the class of 2021, in addition to virtual and livestream options, the university announced Wednesday afternoon.

Previously, it was unknown whether the university might eschew the ceremonies again this year after the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to them in spring 2020. But, with rising vaccination rates and relaxed state guidelines that allow for larger gatherings, Penn State made the decision to move forward with the in-person graduation events.

“To be able to celebrate in person is important, and I am so pleased we will be able to gather together many of our graduates on campuses and virtually to mark this important milestone for the members of the class of 2021,” Penn State President Eric Barron said in a written statement. “This is such a special time for our students, and we look forward to celebrating the culmination of their years of dedication and hard work.”

That doesn’t mean everything will immediately return to normal, however. Although the University Park ceremonies will still take place inside Beaver Stadium — rain or shine — on their originally scheduled weekend of May 7-9, graduates will also be limited to two guests each to promote social distancing and support seating accommodations. (Even if the state further relaxes COVID-19 guidelines, the university noted the number of guests will not increase.)

To protect the health and safety of those in attendance, graduates will also not be called upon to walk across the stage. However, every graduate’s name, degree and major will be featured on a video board during the ceremony.

