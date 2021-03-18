A new fried chicken restaurant is coming to the Penn State campus. Here’s what you should know

Slim Chickens, a fast-casual fried chicken restaurant, will open inside Penn State’s HUB-Robeson Center sometime this fall. Courtesy of Slim Chickens

Penn State students and employees are about to get another option when it comes to fried chicken.

Several days after Big Dean’s Hot Chicken opened in downtown State College, another Southern fried chicken restaurant — Slim Chickens — announced plans to open an on-campus express location at the HUB-Robeson Center. Although a firm opening date is not yet set, it’s expected to start serving chicken tenders, sandwiches and wraps in the fall.

It will take the place of Chick-fil-A, which will close permanently at the end of the spring semester.

“Slim Chickens will be a perfect complement to the national brands and Penn State proprietary favorites at the HUB-Robeson Center,” Vince Raco, interim director for retail dining at University Park, said in a written statement.

Slim Chickens, a fast casual restaurant based out of Arkansas, boasts nearly 100 locations around the country. But this will be the first Slim Chickens in Pennsylvania. (And, yes, it does also offer grilled options.)

The franchise started in 2003, gaining popularity for its hand-breaded chicken tenderloins — a specialty that even recent reviewers made note of. It also has 16 total house dipping sauces, from the “special” Slim Sauce to Sriracha Garlic, and sides such as french fries.

Assuming no other changes, it would be the 11th restaurant inside the HUB.

For more information on Slim Chickens, those interested can visit its website at slimchickens.com.