Got a craving for hand-dipped ice cream? Penn State’s Berkey Creamery making changes for Monday

For about the last year, Penn State’s iconic Berkey Creamery has only sold its ice cream in prepackaged pints and other sizes at its on-campus location — but that’s finally about to change.

Starting Monday, the Creamery will once again offer customers hand-dipped ice cream — that just means scooped, for ice cream novices — in what’s expected to be a gradual return to normal operations. Milkshakes and floats will still not be available, however.

“We are reintroducing our made-to-order and self-serve options slowly,” Creamery sales and marketing manager Jim Brown said in a written statement. “We have to be cautious about offering products that potentially involve hand-to-hand contact. Like everyone, we are eager to get back to normal operations, but it’s important that we walk before we run.”

Customers can get their ice cream scooped into a bowl and, by request, staff at the country’s largest university creamery can add a cone on top. Just don’t expect COVID-19-related restrictions to loosen with the new policy.

“With ice cream season upon us, we have enhanced safety protocols even more to allow us to serve our customers,” added Robert Roberts, professor and head of food science in the College of Agricultural Sciences.

Several new staff members, in orange vests, will be stationed inside and outside the retail store to monitor social-distancing. A designated sanitation specialist will also be responsible for continuously cleaning touched surfaces, while face masks will still be required.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, seating is not available inside the retail store. Outside, the Creamery’s usual seating is also not available — although, Brown noted, public benches and other seating around the area remain open.

The Creamery is open from noon to 6 p.m. seven days a week. Curbside pickup is available between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., although orders need to be called in between 11 a.m. and noon.

For more information, visit creamery.psu.edu or call 863-4760.