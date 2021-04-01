Will Penn State faculty, staff receive a general salary increase this year? Here’s what Barron said

Students sit outside of Old Main on the Penn State campus on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. adrey@centredaily.com

Penn State faculty and staff could be in line to receive a general salary increase this year despite the financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, if university leadership has its way.

According to university President Eric Barron, who addressed employees during a Wednesday webcast, no concrete decision will be made until July when the board of trustees formally approves a budget for the next fiscal year. But, after going last year without an increase, Barron said it is an “extremely high priority” that the GSI return this year.

“In my mind, it’s essential that GSI is a part of our future, especially given all the effort that you put forth,” Barron said.

The annual increase was put on hold last year after Penn State’s financial future was uncertain in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Feb. 23, the university estimated the pandemic’s financial impact at $400 million.

Some employees have been furloughed. Some have received pay cuts. Some have been laid off. But between that and other cost-cutting measures, such as postponing capital projects, university leadership felt the pandemic has been weathered enough to bring back the GSI — although a news release clarified it’s too early to determine what a potential GSI might look like.

“We will be pushing hard to make sure that that incredible effort you put forth is recognized by the university, even though we’ve had to watch our pennies and nickels and many bigger denominations carefully so that we manage this well,” Barron added.

Penn State’s board of trustees is expected to discuss the budget during the July 14-16 meeting dates. Barron plans to hold another webcast later this month, potentially for students and parents.