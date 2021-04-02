Penn State looking for new police chief for third time in five years

adrey@centredaily.com

Penn State will look to hire a new police chief for the third time in five years.

Chief Joseph Milek plans to retire June 30 after spending three decades in law enforcement, the university announced Wednesday. He joined Penn State in August 2019.

“I have been honored to lead in a department dedicated to serving and protecting the Penn State community with respect, professionalism and accountability,” Milek said in a statement. “I know (University Police and Public Safety) will continue to be a leader in innovative campus policing and public safety practices.”

Milek supervised police operations at 22 of the university’s campuses. He was stationed at University Park.

The university plans to conduct a national search for his replacement.

“Chief Milek’s leadership has positively influenced the department and his contributions will have a lasting impact. Finance and Business Senior Vice President Sara Thorndike said in a statement. “I know our search will lead us to an excellent candidate who will continue Joe’s forward momentum.”

Former Chief Tyrone Parham departed the university in January 2016. He was named police chief at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Parham was replaced in April 2017 by former Chief Keith Morris, who resigned after less than two years. He accepted a position as chief at Northampton Community College.

Charlie Noffsinger, who became associate vice president for University Police and Public Safety in May 2016, credited Milek for providing “active and engaged leadership.”

Milek advanced the department’s accreditation efforts, centralized the criminal investigation unit, oversaw the purchase of body cameras and served on the university’s Task Force on Policing and Communities of Color.

“Although I am happy for Chief Milek for reaching this well-deserved milestone and accomplishment, he will be sorely missed,” Noffsinger said in a statement.