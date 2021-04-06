Another sexual assault reported at Penn State’s East Halls, the residence hall’s 11th this school year

adrey@centredaily.com

Another sexual assault has been reported in Penn State’s East Halls, where mostly freshmen reside, making it the 11th such incident there since August.

There have now been 16 forcible sex offenses reported on campus this academic year, meaning East Halls has accounted for more than two-thirds of those. (Last year, East Halls accounted for four of University Park’s nine sexual assaults.)

According to the university, which released a timely warning, a third party reported Monday afternoon that a forcible sex offense occurred within a room inside the East Halls complex sometime between the end of February and early March. No other information, such as the specific building within East, was provided.

It is University Park’s seventh sexual assault since Feb. 16.

According to the timely warnings issued by Penn State, it can be “assumed that conditions continue to exist that may pose a threat to members and guests of the university community.”

University Park provides several resources for sexual assault victims, including medical assistance and emotional support, which can be found on the Title IX page at titleix.psu.edu/resources-penn-state-university-park and also as outlined elsewhere on the university’s website.