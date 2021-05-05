Why Penn State’s James Franklin, Gov. Tom Wolf urged those eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine

With Beaver Stadium looming in the background, Penn State coach James Franklin joined Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday with a simple message for the commonwealth: Get vaccinated, so gatherings — like football crowds — can be safe again.

The two both addressed reporters on the overcast afternoon from inside Pegula Ice Arena, in front of an oversized window with both the basketball and football facilities to their backs. Franklin said this past year just wasn’t the same without roaring crowds — and both he and Wolf look forward to that changing in 2021.

“We want our Ball State game on Sept. 11 to be our first family reunion in almost two years,” said Franklin, who read from a prepared statement while wearing a blue suit. “And we want all of Beaver Stadium and all of Happy Valley rocking.

“This is not just about Penn State football. This is about the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

With COVID-19 vaccines now open to all Pennsylvanians age 16 and older, Wolf’s message has recently shifted to encouraging all residents — especially college students — to get the shots ASAP. Acting Physician General Denise Johnson toured Penn State’s regional vaccine clinic, at the Bryce Jordan Center, on Monday while emphasizing the importance of students’ roles in those vaccination numbers.

To date, the commonwealth ranks 10th nationally with 50.9% of its population having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. But there’s still a long way to go before achieving herd immunity, which many experts believe requires a rate between 70% and 90%.

“I know Penn State fans here in Happy Valley and throughout the commonwealth want to get back to supporting the Nittany Lions in person again, and I want to see those stands across the way filled as much as anybody here,” Wolf said. “But, to make it safe for all of us to come together again, we really need more Pennsylvanians to get the vaccine so each and every one of us can be part of the solution.”

Wolf announced Tuesday that all mitigation orders except masking, including crowd limitations at stadiums, would be lifted on Memorial Day. However, a Penn State spokesperson clarified that the university has not yet committed to a full-capacity stadium — and such conversations are still ongoing, since Wolf’s announcement is just a day-old.

“We’re moving in the right direction,” said university President Eric Barron, who opened the news conference, “but we need to do better.”

Added tight end Theo Johnson, who’s already received his first dose: “In order to have 107,000 of our closest friends cheering us on this season, we ask that everyone — who is able to — get vaccinated.”

Wolf shook his head when asked whether he discussed requiring the vaccine for college students, and he said such a move was not on any future agenda. Barron did not field questions Wednesday but previously intimated Penn State will seek to incentivize and not require the vaccine, at least for now.

Wednesday’s press conference was largely to further encourage Penn State students and alumni throughout the commonwealth — in addition to Pennsylvanians, in general — to get the vaccine. Barron, Franklin, Johnson and Wolf took turns pleading with residents to make a commitment and get the vaccine.

“When you get vaccinated, of course you’re protecting yourself,” Wolf said. “But when you get vaccinated, you’re also protecting the people around you — including family members who are under 16 and can’t yet get the vaccination. Friends who you want to see over the summer, they depend on you getting the vaccine. And your fellow fans at sporting events, including football games right back here at Beaver Stadium, we all need you to get the vaccine.”

Franklin also appealed to Pennsylvanians’ concern for the small-business owner. Football games help local businesses stay afloat, he said, and the pandemic has been especially hard on them.

According to Centre County’s official tourism promotion agency, the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau, the county’s economy lost an estimated $437.5 million in 2020 alone.

“Getting the vaccine will help our local businesses by allowing them to return to normal operation and having large gatherings like football games to boost the economy,” Franklin added. “Do your part to help us together get back and gather.”

Franklin said both he and his wife have already been vaccinated, in part to protect their daughters, one of whom is high-risk and suffers from sickle-cell anemia. Likewise, Barron said he and his eligible family members are fully vaccinated; Wolf will soon be receiving his second dose, and Johnson recently received his first.

By sharing their stories, and asking Pennsylvanians to do their part, they hoped more might follow suit. Penn State students, parents and others in Happy Valley can even stop by the BJC this weekend for a vaccine during commencement; the clinic remains open noon to 8 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, and again 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. (Go to the website for an appointment or call 844-545-3450.)

“I encourage all Pennsylvanians to get vaccinated as soon as possible, because the sooner we all get vaccinated, the sooner we can safely get back doing the things that we’ve missed, like going to Penn State games,” Wolf said. “Getting vaccinated is a way that each of us can play a part in overcoming this pandemic.”