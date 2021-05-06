Penn State poised to purchase VFW property in State College for $2.8 million

The Veterans of Foreign Wars in State College building on North Barnard Street, pictured in October 2015, is set to be purchased by Penn State. CDT photo

Penn State is poised to soon purchase the property at the site of the former State College VFW building for $2.8 million, expanding its footprint near North Atherton Street.

The board of trustees’ Committee on Finance, Business, and Capital Planning voted unanimously Thursday to recommend the full board approve the 0.66-acre purchase on North Barnard Street on Friday, which it is now expected to do.

It is not yet known what, if anything, the university intends to use the property for. Sara Thorndike, senior vice president for Finance and Business, simply said Penn State will “assemble this parcel with our adjoining university-owned property.”

After the purchase of the three parcels at 129, 133-139 N. Barnard St., the university will own nearly all of the property between North Atherton and North Barnard streets from Clay Lane to Park Avenue.

The two-story Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 321 building, which has been closed, will be demolished by the current owner. A 60-space parking lot is also included in the parcels.