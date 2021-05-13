Penn State professor accuses university of racial discrimination in federal lawsuit

A Penn State professor who is Black accused the university in a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday of racial discrimination.

Errol Henderson, an associate professor of political science, claimed in the 34-page lawsuit that his race and years worth of complaints about discrimination were driving factors behind the university’s treatment of him.

A university spokesperson declined comment Thursday.

At issue is a letter written by the longtime professor that detailed perceived systemic racism at Penn State and “toxic” racial discrimination within the political science department.

The letter published in January 2019 by the Daily Collegian urged administrators to take more seriously issues of racial bias and pushed for additional oversight.

Within weeks of publication, attorney Stephen Console wrote, Henderson was told several white colleagues complained about the letter and accused him of creating a hostile work environment.

Henderson was disciplined in May 2019 after the university found he violated its discrimination and harassment policy, Console wrote.

The investigation found he repeatedly named or referred to specific members of the political science department during faculty meetings when he raised issues regarding perceived racist actions, Console wrote.

Henderson was barred from teaching during the 2019-20 academic year and was banned from all department meetings and events for about two years, Console wrote.

Henderson also took issue with a letter penned by President Eric Barron in the wake of George Floyd’s death, writing it echoed much of what he advocated for about a decade prior.

“Instead of supporting Dr. Henderson’s prescient views that are now being championed by the institution,” Console wrote, “Penn State disciplined him, convicted him of creating a racially hostile work environment and effectively placed him on the bench for two years and stifled his ability to move into a leadership position at Penn State.”

Henderson, who is seeking unspecified compensation in the two-count lawsuit, declined comment Thursday. Console did not immediately respond to a request for comment.