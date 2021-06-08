Penn State takes step forward in finding the next university president. Here’s what to know

Penn State recently released the results of its “listening phase” in the search for its next university president. adrey@centredaily.com

Penn State publicly released the results of its “listening phase” in the search for its next university president, outlining what Penn Staters want in their next leader while taking a step forward in the involved search process.

The university released a report Tuesday from the Next Gen Penn State Advisory Group, which compiled it based off survey responses, discussions and feedback form comments. More than 14,000 students, faculty, alumni and community members took part.

Based on responses, the university can now create a position profile by outlining the qualifications and attributes that Penn Staters want to see in the next president. A detailed timeline for the search, in addition to other details, is expected to be released later this month on the board of trustees’ website.

Current President Eric Barron plans to retire once his contract ends next June.

“The valuable insight of our community will be instrumental as we develop a leadership profile and move into the search phase of this process later this month,” BOT chair Matt Schuyler said in a written statement. “We are committed to making informed, thoughtful decisions about the needs and qualifications for the next leader of our world-class university.”

Some of the findings in the 29-page report, which is posted in its entirety at the bottom of this article:

Challenges: The future president’s top-five challenges in his or her first three years, based on overall responses, include a sustainable tuition strategy (52% of respondents), financial sustainability (42%), advancing Penn State’s reputation and profile (38%), diversity and inclusion concerns (38%) and entrenched campus culture (25%).

Opportunities: The future president's top-five opportunities in his or her first three years, based on overall responses, include promoting diversity and inclusion in all aspects of the university (39% of respondents), driving innovation in teaching and education delivery (37%), enhancing the student experience (35%), continuing to strengthen the university's research profile (31%) and strengthening the financial sustainability of the institution (28%).

Leadership capabilities: Respondents were told to rate each characteristic on a scale of 1-5. The five most important characteristics in a leader, based on those overall responses, include strategic thinking (4.61), leading people (4.60), values driven (4.45), collaborating and influencing (4.37), and building organizational/talent capability (4.26).

Career experience: Respondents were told to rate each type of career experience on a scale of 1-5. The five most important types in a future president, based on overall responses, include enabling student success (4.48), creating and executing organizational vision (4.31), complex academic leadership/understanding shared governance (4.25), financial growth/stabilization (4.16), and innovation and entrepreneurship (4.02).

Professional attributes: Respondents were told to rate each attribute on a scale of 1-5. The five most important attributes, based on overall responses, include deep integrity (4.78), transparent and effective communication (4.73), building trust/confidence (4.69), making difficult decisions (4.66), establishing and attaining goals (4.46).

“We are thrilled with the insights gleaned from this process,” said Julie Anna Potts, co-chair of the Presidential Recruitment and Selection Committee.

The report was presented to Potts’ committee on June 1 and to the board of trustees Monday. Data from the survey came from the executive search firm, Spencer Stuart, and its research firm, Kincentric.

Barron publicly confirmed his intent to retire at the Feb. 19 board of trustees meeting. On the same day, the BOT announced its phased approach to selecting a new president. And, by early April, the committee members were publicly released — although faculty expressed concerns they weren’t involved enough.

The board of trustees will next meet July 15-16 at University Park.

Those with additional questions or comments on the process are invited to contact the board of trustees at bot@psu.edu or the executive search firm at PennStPresident@SpencerStuart.com.