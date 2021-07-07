Penn State officially launches search for next university president. Here’s what comes next

Penn State has launched a search for its next president. adrey@centredaily.com

After several months of soliciting feedback, Penn State announced Tuesday it has officially kicked off the national search for its next president.

It’s not yet known how long the actual search might take, as no specific timeline has yet been released. But the committee charged with recommending finalists has said it will not do so until the completion of “a thorough recruitment and vetting process.” A replacement will also need to be in place by the time current President Eric Barron retires next summer.

“We are seeking a collaborative leader with interdisciplinary perspective to continue to move the university’s teaching, research and public service mission forward,” board of trustees chairman Matt Schuyler said in a written statement. “The ideal candidate will be dedicated to supporting student success and faculty and staff achievement, while continuing to build on our commitment to access and affordability, elevating our research profile, and advancing diversity, equity and inclusion across our campus communities.”

Although the official search has only recently gotten underway, Penn State and the board of trustees have worked since February to organize committees, set up surveys and solicit feedback. More than 14,000 students, faculty, alumni and community members chimed in during the “listening phase,” and a “listening” committee then took their suggestions and boiled them down into a 29-page report that was released last month.

That report was then recently used as the basis for a “leadership profile,” which outlines the “qualities, experiences, challenges and opportunities for successful candidates.”

The full report and the leadership profile can both be found in full online (and at the bottom of this article). But, essentially, the Penn State community values candidates who emphasize diversity, equity and inclusion; can deepen academic collaboration; aim to improve affordability and access; boast academic experience, or at least an appreciation for research and scholarship; and are characterized as trustworthy and empathetic.

That leadership profile will guide the Presidential Recruitment and Selection Committee, a 19-member group co-chaired by trustees Mark Dambly and Julie Anna Potts. The group is comprised of student, faculty and staff representatives — although faculty have repeatedly expressed concerns about their lack of involvement with just three representatives on the committee.

Global search firm Spencer Stuart will assist the committee. And, once the vetting process is complete, the committee will recommend finalists to the board of trustees — and the board will then choose Barron’s successor.

That’s still some time away. For now, Spencer Stuart soon plans to advertise the position nationally, and individuals can nominate candidates by emailing PennStPresident@SpencerStuart.com with the nominee name, contact information and qualifications/background.

Updated information on the search will be released on the trustees’ newly launched “Presidential Search” webpage and on the Penn State News website. Those with additional questions or comments on the process are invited to contact the board of trustees at bot@psu.edu or the executive search firm at PennStPresident@SpencerStuart.com.