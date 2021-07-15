Penn State poised to raise tuition; full board of trustees to vote Thursday afternoon

Old Main on the Penn State University campus. adrey@centredaily.com

In the same month that both Pitt and Temple raised tuition, Penn State is now poised to follow suit — as early as Thursday afternoon.

A university board of trustees committee voted Thursday morning to recommend a tuition increase of 2.5% for in-state undergraduate students and 2.75% for out-of-state and graduate students for the 2021-2022 academic year. For the average in-state undergrad at University Park, that would amount to a $448 annual increase for a total of $18,368. For out-of-state students at the flagship campus, the cost would become $35,946, an increase of $962.

The full board will vote on that recommendation, as part of the overall operating budget for the fiscal year, at a meeting that starts 2 p.m. Thursday at The Penn Stater Hotel & Conference Center.

It’s rare that such a recommendation would be rejected by the full board. The board’s Committee on Finance, Business, and Capital Planning voted 10-1 to recommend the increase, with only alumni trustee Anthony Lubrano dissenting.

“We always strive to support our students first by keeping tuition increases low or flat,” university President Eric Barron wrote in a news release, “and this year’s modest rise, though necessary to keep up with inflation and the university’s own rising costs, was held to the lowest percentage possible while still allowing us to deliver the world-class academic and student experiences that make Penn State so special.”

The potential increase comes after a year of swelling expenses due to the pandemic. It would be the first increase since the 2017-18 school year, meaning tuition has held steady for three consecutive academic years.

Regardless of the vote, Penn State will remain one of the most expensive non-private schools in the nation for in-state students. In December, U.S. News & World Report ranked Penn State as the 10th most expensive in that category, finishing behind both Pitt and Temple, though the publication listed Temple with a higher tuition rate than most other outlets. (The states of Pennsylvania and Virginia both had three schools apiece make the list.)

When Barron took office in 2014, Penn State was ranked second on that list. Outside of Northwestern, a private school, Penn State remains the most expensive in the Big Ten for in-state students. (Its out-of-state tuition ranks in the middle of the pack for the conference.)

Penn State’s increase is on par with the commonwealth’s other state-related universities. Pitt raised its lowest base tuition at its Oakland campus by 2.5% Tuesday, boosting tuition for in-state students from $18,628 to $19,092 and, for undergraduate out-of-state residents, by 4.5% from $24,666 to $25,034. Temple raised tuition July 6 for both in-state and out-of-state undergraduate students by 2.5%. Pennsylvania residents will now pay $408 more there, or $16,488, while those out-of-state will pay $718 more, or $28,712.

The expected increase at Penn State comes three weeks after the state elected to keep the university’s funding steady this year, with $242.1 million for the general support appropriation, which helps to offset the cost of resident tuition. Penn State’s operating budget is $7.7 billion.

The full table for adjusted tuition for University Park students is listed below:

University Park tuition

