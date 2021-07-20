PSU police asking for help in identifying suspect who broke bulldozer door at construction site

Penn State University Police are seeking help in identifying the pictured person of interest in connection with an incident of criminal trespass that occurred July 12 on Park Avenue at Porter Road. Courtesy of Penn State

Penn State police are looking for a man accused of trespassing on a campus construction site and breaking the glass door of a bulldozer — and they’re asking for the community’s help in identifying the suspect.

The university issued a news release Monday with the man’s photo. Police are investigating charges of criminal trespass and criminal mischief.

According to the university, in the early morning hours of July 12, sometime between 2:51 a.m. and 3:06 a.m., a man trespassed onto the fenced-off construction site near Beaver Stadium, where work is ongoing for the Penn State sign/stone wall and the surrounding area. Police say he broke a glass door on a bulldozer at the Porter Road site sometime during that time frame.

He was last seen around 3:40 a.m. walking through North Halls, crossing Park Avenue.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact University Police at 814-863-1111 or submit an anonymous tip online at police.psu.edu/report-crime.