Indecent assault reported in PSU dorm, making it the 13th sex offense in East Halls in last year

Another forcible sex offense has been reported in Penn State’s East Halls, where freshmen mostly reside, according to the university.

The incident, which reportedly occurred around 4 p.m. July 21, is the first such offense reported on campus this summer. But, over the last 12 months, it is the 18th such offense — and the 13th to have occurred in University Park’s East Halls.

According to a timely warning notice, issued by the university, the latest incident was reported Tuesday. A third party reported the indecent assault, with the alleged student-victim explaining they were “inappropriately touched” by a known person inside a residence hall room.

No other information, such as the specific building within East, was provided.

According to the timely warnings issued by Penn State, it can be “assumed that conditions continue to exist that may pose a threat to members and guests of the university community.”

University Park provides several resources for sexual assault victims, including medical assistance and emotional support, which can be found on the Title IX page at titleix.psu.edu/resources-penn-state-university-park and also as outlined elsewhere on the university’s website.