Construction on Penn State’s new $85 million Palmer Museum of Art is now underway

Penn State and Centre County officials joined together Friday at a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Palmer Museum of Art, which will be located next to the botanical gardens at The Arboretum at Penn State.

The $85 million project officially broke ground at the end of July. The 71,000-square-foot museum is projected to open in fall 2023. The facility will replace the 49-year-old Curtin Road location and is expected to boost accessibility of the university’s art collections, university officials said.

“Advancing the arts and the humanities is a strategic priority for the university, and through this project it is our desire to elevate Penn State and central Pennsylvania as a hub for the arts,” Penn State President Eric Barron stated in a July news release. “This new state-of-the-art facility situated alongside our world-class arboretum will go a long way toward turning that vision into a reality.”

The design will feature “a series of interlocking pavilions clad in regional stone that evokes the geology of central Pennsylvania,” according to a news release, and be Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certified.

The university’s board of trustees voted 26-7 in May to approve the construction, with some trustees expressing concern about Penn State’s need to borrow up to $62 million to pay for it. More than $20 million has been raised toward the overall cost.