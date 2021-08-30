6 sex offenses reported this month on Penn State’s campus, during highest-risk time of semester

At least six sexual assaults and attempted assaults have been reported so far this month on Penn State’s University Park campus, the most in a single month (via the university’s “timely warnings” notifications) since seven in October 2016.

The spike comes during what sexual violence experts refer as the “red zone,” the six-week start of the fall semester when such assaults typically reach their peak. Two forcible sex offenses were reported Aug. 29, two Aug. 28, one Aug. 22 and one Aug. 7.

Classes started Aug. 23. The first arrival day for new students was Aug. 16.

“Penn State remains committed to the safety of everyone in its community so that they can learn, work and thrive in a supportive and fair environment, free from sexual misconduct, sexual assault and all forms of discrimination,” university spokesperson Lisa Powers said in a written statement. “Notably, Penn State prioritizes prevention, offers multiple resources and encourage anyone who is a victim of sexual assault to report these crimes so that those who are responsible may be held accountable.”

Powers noted that, while it’s difficult to know specific reasons for the fluctuating number of reported assaults, the university’s hope is any reported increase comes as the result of more victims feeling empowered to come forward.

An overview of each reported August offense:

Reported Aug. 29 : A third party reported that, on Aug. 27 in East Halls, a student was sexually assaulted by a known man.

: A third party reported that, on Aug. 27 in East Halls, a student was sexually assaulted by a known man. Reported Aug. 29 : A student reported that, sometime between 9:53 p.m. Aug. 28 and 12:24 a.m. Aug. 29, in either Pollock Halls or South Halls, that they were sexually assaulted by a known man.

: A student reported that, sometime between 9:53 p.m. Aug. 28 and 12:24 a.m. Aug. 29, in either Pollock Halls or South Halls, that they were sexually assaulted by a known man. Reported Aug. 28 : A third party reported that, between 6 p.m. Aug. 27 and 8 a.m. Aug. 28, in North Halls, that a known student attempted to sexually assault another student.

: A third party reported that, between 6 p.m. Aug. 27 and 8 a.m. Aug. 28, in North Halls, that a known student attempted to sexually assault another student. Reported Aug. 28 : A student reported that, sometime after 9:30 p.m. Aug. 27, in East Halls, they were sexually assaulted by a known man.

: A student reported that, sometime after 9:30 p.m. Aug. 27, in East Halls, they were sexually assaulted by a known man. Reported Aug. 22 : A student reported that, at 4 a.m. Aug. 22, in Pollock Halls, they were sexually assaulted by a known student.

: A student reported that, at 4 a.m. Aug. 22, in Pollock Halls, they were sexually assaulted by a known student. Reported Aug. 7: A third party reported that, in East Halls, another student was sexually assaulted by a known person.

Although every alleged perpetrator was known by the victims, one expert acknowledged that fact could be a bit misleading. Anne Ard, the executive director for Centre Safe, a local organization that empowers victims of sexual violence, explained that most victims do “know” their attackers — but that could also potentially include passing acquaintances who live down the hall or someone met for drinks just an hour prior.

Regardless, based on national trends, the beginning of the college semester is usually an issue as students adjust to new freedoms and independence.

“This particular fall, multiply it by two — because you’ve got two classes of students who haven’t had the ‘college experience’ because of COVID,” Ard added. “And they’re coming back to town and they want to jump in, which is completely understandable but has some dangerous pitfalls.”

Since Penn State first started publicly releasing timely warnings, of sexual assaults and the like, in 2015, the university has only seen this many monthly reported sexual assaults on a handful of occasions. In 2016, there were eight such assaults in April, six in September and seven in October. But, since then, there’s never been more than five — until this month.

“Timely warnings,” notices sent to PSU students and employees, are not considered an official source of data when calculating the number of sexual assaults. But the official numbers for 2021 will not be publicly released until next year. Data from 2020 is also not yet available.

Resources & Prevention

Both the university and the surrounding community offer a number of resources for victims of sexual assault.

Victims can call Centre Safe’s 24-hour hotline at 814-234-5050. All calls are confidential, and advocates there are available to take callers to the hospital for rape kits (while being there with them), to discuss university-related resources — or to simply just to talk on the phone. Whatever the caller needs.

Penn State provides several resources for sexual assault victims, including medical assistance and emotional support, which can be found on the Title IX page at titleix.psu.edu/resources-penn-state-university-park and also as outlined elsewhere on the university’s website.

“University Police and Public Safety offers a free Community Education Program about Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention, which student groups and employees can request any time using an online form,” Powers said. “Additionally, University Police offers Safe Walk, which is a free service in which students and employees can request an escort to their on-campus destination from dusk to dawn.”

When it comes to prevention, Ard emphasized that sexual assault is not the fault of the victim. But prevention needs to be community-based, she said, explaining that friends should keep an eye on one another — especially if someone perceives something as dangerous but a friend doesn’t — and making sure, if you arrive at a party with a group, that you leave with that same group.

“It’s really about how we, as a community, pay attention to the people around us,” Ard said. “So we can serve as engaged bystanders.”

Pay attention to how much you’re drinking, to where you are and who you’re with. That won’t eliminate risk, experts say, but that simple awareness will help reduce it.

