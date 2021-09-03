Employee assault reported inside Penn State’s Willard Building. Here’s what we know

adrey@centredaily.com

A Penn State employee reported being assaulted by another employee Wednesday inside the Willard Building and an investigation is ongoing, a university spokesperson confirmed.

The reported assault occurred around 5:25 p.m., and the victim was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center for evaluation, according to the university. The suspect left the scene “and has since been identified as an employee.”

According to the account of someone at the scene, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the reported victim was found yelling for help outside a restroom — the university confirmed the assault was alleged to have taken place in the restroom — and was on the ground. Another source, associate teaching professor Will Yurman, who was teaching in Willard at the time, told the CDT he arrived when the victim was also still on the ground, yelling and upset.

Both Yurman and the source said the alleged victim explained that he was attacked for not wearing his mask or not wearing it correctly, although both Yurman and the source said he was wearing his mask correctly when they arrived. Per the source, the victim explained he hit his head and complained about his back. Both Yurman and the source also said they saw another man fleeing the scene, with Yurman hearing the man say something along the lines of the victim not wearing a mask.

The university could not confirm those details because it said the investigation remains underway.

Top headlines in your inbox Get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact University Police at 814-863-1111.