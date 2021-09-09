A PSU professor is facing an assault charge for allegedly assaulting a counter protester at Old Main

A Penn State professor faces charges after a counter-protester was injured during a scuffle at an Aug. 27 pro-vaccine rally on campus. hkines@centredaily.com

A Penn State professor is facing misdemeanor charges — and has been put on administrative leave pending an investigation — after allegedly assaulting a counter-protesting student during an Aug. 27 pro-vaccine rally.

According to the criminal complaint, W. Oliver Baker — a 36-year-old assistant professor of English and African American studies — is accused of trying to take the counter protester’s sign, pulling him to the ground and then injuring him during the ensuing scuffle in front of Old Main. The counter protester was seen with a bloody face after the scuffle; he told police he believed Baker’s shoulder made contact with his nose and/or face.

Baker’s attorney, Julian Allatt, intimated the criminal complaint doesn’t tell the full story.

“Unfortunately the criminal complaint filed in this matter by Penn State University Police contains a one-sided version of events that characterizes the alleged actions of Professor Baker without reference to the antagonistic, menacing and aggressive behavior of an individual who attended a peaceful rally with the express purpose of causing disruption,” Allatt said in a written statement. “We look forward to the opportunity to present a full and complete picture of what transpired to the office of the District Attorney.”

Baker faces charges of simple assault (second-degree misdemeanor), disorderly conduct (third-degree misdemeanor) and harassment (summary offense). His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 13.

A rally led by Penn State faculty and students asking for a COVID 19 vaccine mandate turned physical this afternoon at Old Main. A counter protester was present. Words and shoves were exchanged between the two sides.



(Warning: Explicit language) pic.twitter.com/Wz2pwW7l1R — Centre County Report (@CentreCountyRep) August 27, 2021

According to the complaint, the counter protester was assessed by University Ambulance Service and taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center for further evaluation. In a follow-up interview, he said he might have also struck his head upon being pulled to the ground.

The accuser is the founder of a student group that opposes both mask and vaccine mandates. As of Wednesday afternoon, the group’s Twitter account boasts 52 followers and its subreddit has one member. His sign included memes, tweets and several sayings; among them included “Shut the f--- up liberal.”

The pro-vaccine rally, hosted by Coalition for a Just University, a faculty-based group, sought to advocate for a vaccine mandate at the university. About 150 showed up to the rally, in addition to a handful of counter protesters.

The student told police he was there to counter protest peacefully and only sought to exercise his First Amendment right.

