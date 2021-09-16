How a new Penn State ‘Wellness Fund’ will help medically uninsured, underinsured students

A new fund developed by University Health Services and the University Park Undergraduate Association will help uninsured and underinsured students pay medical bills. Centre Daily Times, file

Penn State students who are medically uninsured — or underinsured — could soon find relief thanks to a new fund, which was developed in collaboration with University Health Services and the University Park Undergraduate Association.

The UHS/UPUA Wellness Fund, announced Wednesday, will cover health care services provided through UHS for students who have insufficient insurance, high co-pays or deductibles, or are in financial need. According to the university, the coverage includes every billable service at UHS except for pharmacy charges, ambulance charges, lab work sent to Quest Diagnostics, no-show fees and referrals to external health care providers.

“This is a positive and tangible step forward on behalf of the UPUA and the university’s administration to create change for the better,” UPUA Vice President Najee Rodriguez said in a written statement, adding the fund could potentially be expanded in the future to cover additional costs. “Students will no longer have to avoid their health due to worries about rent, food or tuition costs.”

Based on data from fall 2020 and spring 2021, some 782 University Park students are considered uninsured because they have an out-of-state Medicaid plan; 1,333 were denied care due to expired insurance; and 475 had no active coverage. A total of 11,883 students didn’t provide enough information about health insurance, so they were assumed to have insufficient insurance.

Students who believe they qualify for the wellness fund can set up an appointment with a UHS case manager via myUHS or by calling 814-863-0774.

“Our staff is excited to have this option to serve students who otherwise may go without getting the care they need,” said Natahsha Baumgartner, student insurance advocate for UHS.

For more information about health insurance and for help navigating insurance options, the university suggested visiting the Student Insurance Advocate webpage. To learn about other support resources, visit the Basic Needs & Support page.