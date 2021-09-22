Penn State suspends 117 students without proof of COVID vaccination for missing required testing

A sign promotes the Penn State COVID-19 asymptomatic testing site at Pegula Ice Arena on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. adrey@centredaily.com

Some 117 Penn State students who are unvaccinated and/or haven’t submitted proof of their COVID vaccination have been put on temporary suspension by the university after missing several consecutive weeks of testing.

That means they cannot attend classes, visit campus or attend university-related activities like football games. Suspended University Park students living on campus must also find other temporary housing arrangements, the university announced Tuesday.

“It’s important that both students and employees comply with our testing requirement, and we have done everything we reasonably can to ensure that these students are aware of their obligation and do what they must to honor it,” Damon Sims, vice president for Student Affairs, said in a written statement. “The last thing we want is to suspend them.

“I’m sorry these students did not follow our repeated admonitions and warnings, and I hope they will make the correction necessary. Others should not repeat their mistake, and everyone who can be should be vaccinated and should upload their data to us as soon as possible.”

Penn State has chosen not to mandate the COVID vaccine, choosing to instead “heavily incentivize” it while requiring weekly testing of those who have not uploaded proof of vaccination. Some 85.8% of University Park students have so far indicated they are vaccinated.

As Sims noted, Penn State has tried to use the interim suspensions as a last resort. In addition to weekly emails, the university said it reached out via phone last week to every student who missed three consecutive tests — and “brought several hundred students into compliance.”

The 117 students on interim suspension can only see that lifted after uploading proof of vaccination or completing a COVID-19 test. If a student falls out of compliance a second time, they will be unable to have another interim suspension lifted.

The university said that human resources is currently looking into faculty and staff who have fallen out of compliance.

Suspended students intent on getting tested on campus can email studentconductcovid@psu.edu, and those who believe they tested or don’t need the test should contact the COVID-19 Response Center.