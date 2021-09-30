Penn State

Penn State announces creation of a new Center for Racial Justice. Here’s what it will do

People walk across Old Main lawn on the Penn State campus on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
People walk across Old Main lawn on the Penn State campus on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

After publicly committing in February to establish an anti-racist center, Penn State formally announced Wednesday that it will form a new Center for Racial Justice “as part of ongoing efforts to address the challenges of racism, racial bias and community safety.”

According to the university, the center — which will be housed within the Social Science Research Institute — will be dedicated to research and scholarship around racism and racial bias. Lora Weiss, senior vice president for research, will oversee a national search for the center director and will be tasked with working with the research institute to bring together other experts.

“Integrated into our research engine, the new Center for Racial Justice will allow us to leverage our strengths as a university to promote and shepherd vital research around racial justice, as we facilitate multidisciplinary collaboration among leading experts at Penn State and other institutions,” Weiss said in a written statement.

No specific timeline was offered in the announcement, and it’s not yet known when the center might start operations.

The idea for the center was set in motion more than a year ago. Weeks after the May 2020 death of George Floyd, a Black man killed by Minneapolis police, and months after the January 2020 publication of a scathing report looking at the hiring and retention of Penn State’s African American faculty, university President Eric Barron announced a series of commitments “to fight ignorance and intolerance.”

Top headlines in your inbox

Get all the news you need to start your day.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Among those commitments was the naming of the Select Penn State Presidential Commission on Racism, Bias and Community Safety — a group that made recommendations to the administration and helped develop the initial objectives of the new center. Among them:

In a news release, the university credited several of the group’s members for help with the center’s creation, including co-chairs Danielle M. Conway, dean at Penn State Dickinson Law; Clarence Lang, dean of the College of the Liberal Arts and professor of African American studies; and Beth Seymour, past chair of the faculty senate and associate teaching professor at Penn State Altoona.

Barron also praised their work.

“While this is just the beginning, the formation of Penn State’s Center for Racial Justice is the result of our university community taking action together toward continued growth,” he said. “And I am grateful for the commitment of the leaders guiding this effort.”

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Profile Image of Josh Moyer
Josh Moyer
Josh Moyer earned his B.A. in journalism from Penn State and his M.S. from Columbia. He’s been involved in sports and news writing for nearly 20 years. He counts the best athlete he’s ever seen as Tecmo Super Bowl’s Bo Jackson.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service