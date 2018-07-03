Trump orders flags lowered for slain journalists a day after declining the request

President Donald Trump ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff on federal property in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capital.
According to the Associated Press, Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said Monday that Trump had previously declined his request to lower the flags. The proclamation came Tuesday, ordering flags flown at half-staff through sunset.
A man armed with smoke grenades and a shotgun attacked the offices of the Capital Gazette on June 28, taking the lives of assistant managing editor Rob Hiaasen, editorial page editor Gerald Fischman, features reporter Wendi Winters, reporter John McNamara and sales assistant Rebecca Smith.
The shooter was identified as Jarrod W. Ramos, 38, who reportedly had a longtime grudge against the newspaper and had posted menacing tweets against staff members.
A spokeswoman for Mayor Buckley said on Monday that employees of the Capital Gazette will march in the city's Fourth of July parade, the Associated Press reported.
