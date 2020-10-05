Home featured in ‘Silence of the Lambs’ could be yours — it’s for sale in Pennsylvania

The home at 8 Circle Street in Perryopolis, Pennsylvania, was used as Buffalo Bill’s home in the 1991 film “Silence of the Lambs.” Screengrab: The Sisters Sold It Youtube

Calling all cinephiles! You could be the proud new owner of a piece of movie history.

A house used as serial killer Buffalo Bill’s home in the 1991 film “The Silence of the Lambs” is for sale in Perryopolis, Pennsylvania, about 50 miles south of Pittsburgh.

The home at 8 Circle Street is listed for $298,500 with the Allan Assad Team at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services.

Fans of the film will recognize the foyer and kitchen from scenes in the movie, and may be wondering about the basement, where Buffalo Bill, played by Ted Levine, kept his victim in a dry well.

“Everybody always asks, ‘Is there really the hole in the basement?’” the realty agents said in a video. “You’re going to have to come down and see!”

Spoiler alert: There’s no well in the basement — that part was filmed on a sound stage — but there is a “creepy” cold cellar that was also featured in the movie.

You can see the home in a clip of the film below, but be warned: It’s the climax of the movie and might give away some key plot points.

The five bedroom, one bathroom home was built in 1910 and sits on 1.76 acres along the Youghiogheny River. It features original hardwood floors, pocket doors, light fixtures and wallpaper all in “pristine condition,” according to the listing.

The home was built in 1910 and still has its original hardwood floors and wallpaper, the listing said. Screengrab: Berkshire Hathaway Home Services

The property also comes with a vintage caboose, which sits next to an in-ground swimming pool, along with a detached 3-car garage with an interesting history of its own.

The property also features a vintage caboose and detached 3-car garage from the 1880s, the listing said. Screengrab: Berskshire Hathaway Home Services

In the 1880s, the garage was used as a general store, post office and train station, according to the realty team.

You can view the full listing here.