Elite prep football team cancels season after hazing allegations, PA officials say

An elite high school Pennsylvania football program is forfeiting the rest of its season due to an ongoing hazing investigation, officials announced on Tuesday.

Mount Carmel High School, whose football team is the winningest in state history, is being investigated for alleged hazing incidents involving players on the team both on and off the field, Sports Illustrated reported. The school decided to cancel the last two games of the season due to the ongoing investigation.

“This is obviously a heartbreaking decision,” the school said in a news release. “Moving forward, we will continue to provide resources and counseling to all those that have been impacted.”

The district canceled last Saturday’s game before Mount Carmel schools Superintendent Pete Chedder announced the rest of the season would be scrapped, the Daily Item reported. Chedder also said that the incident in question occurred off-campus and was reported to the district and to Mount Township Police.

According to Lehigh University, hazing is described as “any action or situation created, weather on or off campus, to produce mental or physical discomfort, embarrassment, harassment or ridicule.”

Mount Carmel Area has 866 victories out of 1,256 games played since 1893, which makes it the most top-shelf high school program in Pennsylvania according to Eastern PA Football.

Mount Carmel was 2-1 this season before Saturday’s forfeit.