Toddler wanders from home into storm drain tunnel and drowns, Pennsylvania police say

Screengrab from WHP video

A search Sunday night for a 2-year-old who wandered away from his North York backyard ended in tragedy, Pennsylvania authorities say.

A volunteer found the boy’s body 300 feet inside a nearby storm drain tunnel two hours after he disappeared, the Northern York County Regional Police Department reported.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

On Monday, the York County Coroner’s Office identified the boy as Kamdyn Torres, who would have turned 3 years old on Friday, a release said. His cause of death is still under investigation.

Torres was last seen in the backyard of his nearby home at 6:15 p.m. and his body was found at 8:15 p.m., police reported. Officers, volunteers and police dogs assisted in the search.

Police performed CPR on Torres, but he could not be revived, WHP reported.

Tim James, manager of Manchester Township, which owns the tunnel, said he has no record of any previous accidents there, the York Daily Record reported.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the family,” James wrote in an email to the publication.