Dad, kids found shot dead in blazing home after missing custody hearing, PA cops say

A man shot his son and daughter before setting their house on fire, Pennsylvania police say. The Wichita Eagle

A 13-year-old girl and 10-year-old boy were found dead in a burning home Tuesday after their dad fired his shotgun at them, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The father, identified as 48-year-old Richard Zimmer, also fatally shot himself at the home in Erie County, state police said.

Concerned family members went to the Greene Township home around 2 p.m. Tuesday after Zimmer did not show up to a custody hearing that day. They found heavy smoke coming from the home and the Kuhl Hose Fire Department came to extinguish the fire, state police said.

First responders found the bodies of the children and their father in various rooms of the house. The children were not identified.

Investigators say Zimmer shot and killed the boy and girl with a shotgun he owns. He then started multiple fires in the home before fatally shooting himself, state police said.

The incident happened overnight from Monday to Tuesday, a Pennsylvania State Police trooper told WJET.

The home did not have significant fire damage, the Erie Times-News reported. State police have not said why Zimmer allegedly killed the children.

State police continue to investigate, it said in a news release Tuesday night.