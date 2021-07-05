Here’s how the lawmakers who represent Centre County in Congress voted June 25-July 1

Here’s a look at how members of the House who represent the area voted between June 25 and Thursday. There were no key votes in the Senate.

REGULATING OIL AND NATURAL GAS: The House passed a resolution (S J Res 14), sponsored by Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., to disapprove of and nullify a September Environmental Protection Agency rule concerning methane emissions and oil and natural gas production. A supporter, Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J., said the rule, by removing direct limits on the emissions, would exacerbate the climate crisis. An opponent, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., said canceling the rule would do little to protect the environment or reduce methane emissions, but would harm American energy security by discouraging natural gas and oil production.

The vote, on June 25, was 229 yeas to 191 nays. Reps. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard Township, and Fred Keller, R-Kreamer, voted no.

NATIONAL SCIENCE FOUNDATION: The House passed the National Science Foundation for the Future Act (HR 2225), sponsored by Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, D-Texas, to authorize spending on the National Science Foundation through fiscal 2026. Johnson said the bill would prepare the foundation for steady, sustainable growth, and addressed numerous challenges for science, technology, engineering, and math education and training.

The vote, on June 28, was 345 yeas to 67 nays. Thompson and Keller voted yes.

ENERGY AND SCIENCE: The House has passed the Department of Energy Science for the Future Act (HR 3593), sponsored by Johnson to authorize and set out regulations for research and development programs at the Energy Department’s Office of Science. Johnson said the bill sought to “dramatically improve the nation’s competitiveness and help lead us all to a brighter future.”

The vote, on June 28, was 351 yeas to 68 nays. Thompson and Keller voted yes.

INFECTIOUS DISEASES: The House passed the Global Health Security Act (HR 391), sponsored by Rep. Gerald Connolly, D-Va., to establish the Global Health Security Agenda Interagency Review Council, which would implement an international initiative for responding to infectious disease threats. Connolly said: “Saving lives from the next global pandemic starts now, by investing in preparedness before it strikes.”

The vote, on June 28, was 307 yeas to 112 nays. Thompson and Keller voted yes.

PASSING LEGISLATION: The House passed a motion sponsored by Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., to pass five bills and two resolutions without a separate vote on each piece of legislation. Topics addressed by the bills included learning loss due to COVID-19 lockdowns, and overseas policy in Haiti, Iraq and Afghanistan.

The vote, on June 29, was 366 yeas to 46 nays. Thompson and Keller voted yes.

TERRORISM IN NORTH AFRICA: The House passed the Trans-Sahara Counterterrorism Partnership Program Act (HR 567), sponsored by Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, to authorize a State Department program for working with countries in North Africa against terrorist and extremist groups. McCaul said the program “will help balance our diplomatic, defense and development efforts to combat instability and terrorist activity in the Sahel” region of Africa.

The vote, on June 29, was 395 yeas to 15 nays. Thompson and Keller voted yes.

GOVERNMENT INSPECTORS: The House passed the IG Independence and Empowerment Act (HR 2662), sponsored by Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y. The bill would change policies regarding the federal government’s inspectors general, including requiring the president to notify Congress of removals of inspectors and setting out specific causes, including malfeasance, that justify removal. Maloney said the bill was a “package of critical reforms to protect IGs from political retaliation and obstruction.” An opponent, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said the bill would wrongly hamper the president’s ability to get rid of bad inspectors general.

The vote, on June 29, was 221 yeas to 182 nays. Thompson and Keller voted no.

CAPITOL BUILDING STATUES: The House passed a bill (HR 3005), sponsored by Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., that would replace the bust of Supreme Court Justice Roger Taney in the Capitol building with a bust of Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, and remove statues of people who were in the Confederacy from display. Hoyer said the actions would uphold the principle that “we are a special, exceptional country because we lift up the individual and we protect the one against the 99 if the one is right.” An opponent, Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., said the bill failed to adequately account for the input of state legislatures on which statues should replace the statues that the bill would remove.

The vote, on June 29, was 285 yeas to 120 nays. Thompson and Keller voted no.

CAPITOL RIOT: The House passed a bill (HR 503), sponsored by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to establish a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Pelosi said: “We will be judged by future generations as to how we value our democracy. Let’s be on the right side not only of history, but the right side of the future.” An opponent, Rep. Michelle Fischbach, R-Minn., said the Capitol riot had already been thoroughly investigated, and Fischbach called the bill a move by House Democrats to place “partisan, divisive politics ahead of the interests of the American people.”

The vote, on June 30, was 222 yeas to 190 nays. Thompson and Keller voted no.

WATER AND TRANSPORTATION: The House passed the Investing in a New Vision for the Environment and Surface Transportation in America Act (HR 3684), sponsored by Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore. The bill would authorize through fiscal 2026 $715 billion of spending on drinking water and wastewater programs and various Transportation Department programs, including new mass transit and climate change programs at the agency. DeFazio called it “a transformative bill that will improve mobility, economic competitiveness, and the quality of life in communities across the country.” An opponent, Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., said it “prioritizes Green New Deal mandates above actual transportation needs.”

The vote, on July 1, was 221 yeas to 201 nays. Thompson and Keller voted no.