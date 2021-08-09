Here’s how the lawmakers who represent Centre County in Congress voted July 30-Aug. 5

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., arrives for votes on amendments to advance the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) AP

Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.

Along with the week’s roll call votes, the Senate also passed a resolution (S Res 310), expressing solidarity with Cuban citizens demonstrating peacefully for fundamental freedoms, condemning the Cuban regime’s acts of repression and calling for the immediate release of arbitrarily detained Cuban citizens; the RENACER Act (S 1041) to advance the strategic alignment of United States diplomatic tools toward the realization of free, fair and transparent elections in Nicaragua; and a bill (S 812), to direct the secretary of state to develop a strategy to regain observer status for Taiwan in the World Health Organization.

There were no key votes in the House this week.

IMMIGRATION: The Senate confirmed the nomination of Ur Mendoza Jaddou to serve as the Homeland Security Department’s director of citizenship and immigration services (USCIS). Jaddou was chief counsel for the agency during the latter part of the Obama administration. A supporter, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said that in her time as chief counsel, Jaddou “not only sharpened her mastery of immigration law, she also gained valuable experience navigating USCIS’s administrative complexities and operations.” The vote, on July 30, was 47 yeas to 34 nays.

YEAS: Sen. Bob Casey D-Pa.; NAYS: Sen. Pat Toomey R-Pa.

TRIBAL HEALTH CARE: The Senate passed an amendment sponsored by Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., to the Invest in America Act (HR 3684) that would expand funding authority for renovating and building health care facilities for urban Indian tribal organizations. Padilla called the expanded authority “an easy, no-cost, bipartisan way to help ensure that this package bolsters infrastructure in Indian country.” The vote, on Aug. 2, was 90 yeas to 7 nays.

YEAS: Casey and Toomey

STUDYING HIGHWAY USE: The Senate passed an amendment sponsored by Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., to the Invest in America Act (HR 3684), to require the Transportation Department to make a study of vehicle highway usage and the cost of wear to highways caused by that usage. Lummis said: “A highway cost allocation study provides the data that we need in order to make long-term, sustainable and fiscally sound decisions about how best to invest in our nation’s aging infrastructure.” The vote, on Aug. 3, was 95 yeas to 3 nays.

YEAS: Casey and Toomey

BORDER SECURITY: The Senate rejected an amendment sponsored by Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., to the Invest in America Act (HR 3684), that would have barred the cancellation of contracts for building walls and other security systems at the U.S. border with Mexico. Johnson said: “Let’s not waste the taxpayers’ money. Let’s recognize walls work. We need to complete the 285 miles of wall that will help secure our border, that will help secure our homeland, and that will help keep Americans safe.” An amendment opponent, Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich, said: “We need to move forward with smart, bipartisan investments that secure both our southern and our northern borders, and we must not look backward at the former administration’s boondoggle.” The vote, on Aug. 4, was 48 yeas to 49 nays.

NAYS: Casey; YEAS: Toomey

INFLATION AND SPENDING: The Senate rejected an amendment sponsored by Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., to the Invest in America Act (HR 3684), that would have prohibited spending authorized by the bill if the Congressional Budget Office finds that the spending would increase inflation, in which case the relevant funds would instead be used to reduce the federal debt. Scott cited the need to “start doing something about inflation” and recognize that the $1.2 trillion of spending proposed by the bill could hurt consumers by adding to inflationary pressures. The vote, on Aug. 4, was 42 yeas to 55 nays.

NAYS: Casey; YEAS: Toomey

LIMOUSINE SAFETY: The Senate passed an amendment sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to the Invest in America Act (HR 3684), to require the Transportation Department to develop seat belt and other safety requirements for stretch limousines. The vote, on Aug. 4, was 58 yeas to 39 nays.

YEAS: Casey; NAYS: Toomey