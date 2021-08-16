Here’s how the lawmakers who represent Centre County in Congress voted Aug. 6-12

Here’s a look at how the state’s U.S. senators voted over the previous week.

After the week’s votes, the Senate is scheduled to be in recess until September. The House had already gone into recess.

APPEALS COURT JUDGE: The Senate confirmed the nomination of Eunice Lee to serve as a judge on the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals. Lee has been a criminal public defense lawyer, in New York City and in the federal government, since 1998, as well as a law professor at New York University from 2003 to 2019. The vote, on Aug. 7, was 50 yeas to 47 nays.

YEAS: Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa.; NAYS: Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa.

BUDGETING AND INFRASTRUCTURE: The Senate agreed to a motion to waive budgetary points of order against the substitute amendment to the Invest in America Act (HR 3684). The vote, on Aug. 8, was 64 yeas to 33 nays.

YEAS: Casey; NAYS: Toomey

INFRASTRUCTURE SPENDING: The Senate passed a substitute amendment sponsored by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., to the Invest in America Act that would authorize $1.2 trillion of spending on various forms of infrastructure, including highways, mass transit, railroads, shipping and broadband internet. The vote, on Aug. 8, was 69 yeas to 28 nays.

YEAS: Casey; NAYS: Toomey

TRANSPORTATION: The Senate passed the Invest in America Act, sponsored by Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., to authorize through fiscal 2026 surface transportation programs, including highways, mass transit and rail, and set out fiscal 2022 spending levels on those programs. The vote, on Aug. 10, was 69 yeas to 30 nays.

YEAS: Casey; NAYS: Toomey

GREEN NEW DEAL: The Senate passed an amendment sponsored by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., to the 2022 budget bill (S Con Res 14), that would bar enactment of the Green New Deal, a proposal for large-scale changes to energy consumption in the U.S. that would generally shift the country away from the use of fossil fuel resources. The vote, on Aug. 10, was unanimous with 99 yeas.

YEAS: Casey and Toomey

CLIMATE EFFORTS: The Senate passed an amendment sponsored by Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., to the 2022 budget bill to establish a fund for addressing climate change by cutting greenhouse gas emissions and reducing fossil fuel use. The vote, on Aug. 10, was 51 yeas to 48 nays.

YEAS: Casey; NAYS: Toomey

FAMILY BUSINESSES AND TAXES: The Senate passed an amendment sponsored by Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., to the 2022 budget bill. The amendment would provide for stable tax regimes regarding cross-generational transfer of business and farm ownerships, including the step-up in cost basis for inheritances. The vote, on Aug. 10, was unanimous with 99 yeas.

YEAS: Casey and Toomey

FINANCIAL ACCOUNT REPORTING: The Senate passed an amendment sponsored by Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., to the 2022 budget bill that would establish requirements for the tax reporting of large financial account balances to the IRS. The vote, on Aug. 10, was 50 yeas to 49 nays.

YEAS: Casey; NAYS: Toomey

FRACKING OIL WELLS: The Senate passed an amendment sponsored by Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., to the 2022 budget bill that would bar new regulations that ban hydraulic fracturing (fracking) of oil and natural gas wells. The vote, on Aug. 10, was 57 yeas to 42 nays.

YEAS: Casey and Toomey

SCHOOL AND LOCKDOWNS: The Senate rejected an amendment sponsored by Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., to the 2022 budget bill that would have stipulated that public schools should be open throughout the 2021-2022 school year. The vote, on Aug. 10, was 49 yeas to 50 nays.

NAYS: Casey; YEAS: Toomey

POWER PLANTS: The Senate passed an amendment sponsored by Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., to the 2022 budget bill that would bar the Agriculture Department from banning loans to build or maintain fossil fuel-burning electric power plants. The vote, on Aug. 10, was 53 yeas to 46 nays.

NAYS: Casey; YEAS: Toomey

ELECTRIC VEHICLE TAX CREDITS: The Senate passed an amendment sponsored by Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., to the 2022 budget bill that would adopt means tests for electric vehicle tax credits, including a maximum vehicle value of $40,000 and a maximum individual income of $100,000. The vote, on Aug. 10, was 51 yeas to 48 nays.

NAYS: Casey; YEAS: Toomey

TERRORIST GROUPS: The Senate passed an amendment sponsored by Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., to the 2022 budget bill that would prevent funding of terrorist organizations, including Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. The vote, on Aug. 10, was unanimous with 99 yeas.

YEAS: Casey and Toomey

CRITICAL RACE THEORY: The Senate passed an amendment sponsored by Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., to the 2022 budget bill that would bar federal funding for the teaching of critical race theory in schools. The vote, on Aug. 11, was 50 yeas to 49 nays.

NAYS: Casey; YEAS: Toomey

POWER GENERATION: The Senate passed an amendment sponsored by Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., to the 2022 budget bill that would provide for federal government promotion of the expansion of baseload electric power generation, including fossil fuel-based and nuclear power plants. The vote, on Aug. 11, was 52 yeas to 47 nays.

NAYS: Casey; YEAS: Toomey

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION: The Senate passed an amendment sponsored by Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., to the 2022 budget bill that would provide for ensuring that Immigration and Customs Enforcement has adequate resources to deport people living in the country illegally who have been convicted of crimes committed in the U.S. The vote, on Aug. 11, was 53 yeas to 46 nays.

NAYS: Casey; YEAS: Toomey

2022 BUDGET: The Senate passed the 2022 budget bill, sponsored by Sen. Bernie Sanders, to set out the federal government’s fiscal 2022 budget and establish proposed budgetary levels for fiscal 2023 through 2031. The vote, on Aug. 11, was 50 yeas to 49 nays.

YEAS: Casey; NAYS: Toomey

VOTERS AND ELECTIONS: The Senate discharged from the Rules Committee the For the People Act (S 1), sponsored by Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore. The bill would make numerous changes to voter registration and election practices in the 50 states, and establish certain ethics requirements for federal government workers, including politicians and judges. The vote to discharge, on Aug. 11, was 50 yeas to 49 nays.

YEAS: Casey; NAYS: Toomey