Here’s what you need to know about Election Day in Centre County

Tuesday is Election Day, which means positions ranging from Centre County commissioner, local school boards and municipal supervisors are up for grabs.

Polls are scheduled to be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Results are expected to be posted one the county’s website after the polls close.

Registered voters can visit the county’s website to find their polling locations, which are also printed on voter identification cards. Those voting at a polling place for the first time are required to bring some form of identification.

While ballots vary by municipality — and may be two-sided — all Centre County voters are able to cast two votes for board of commissioners, with Democrats Mike Pipe and Mark Higgins and Republicans Steve Dershem and Chris Exarchos are vying to be the county’s top decision makers. A slate of county row offices, including treasurer and prothonotary, are also on the ballot.

Voters will also be tasked with selecting two state Superior Court judges. Republicans Christylee Peck and Megan McCarthy King and running against Daniel McCaffery and Amanda Green-Hawkins.

A victims’ right constitutional amendment is also on the ballot, though a judge ruled last week that votes will not be tallied or certified while a legal challenge is pending.