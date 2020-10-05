After 18 years in office, Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey will not seek reelection in 2022

After 18 years in public office, U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey is looking forward to spending more time at home.

The Republican announced during a press conference Monday that he will not seek reelection in 2022 and that he has no plans to run for Pennsylvania governor. After serving in the United States House of Representatives for six years, Toomey was elected to the Senate in 2010. He plans to finish out his term.

“Eighteen years is a long time, and all of that time, our family has lived in Pennsylvania,” Toomey said. “That was the right decision for our family, and I spend as little time as I can in Washington, coming back home as quickly I can after the end of official business, but it still ends up being a lot of time — a lot of time away from home.”

Toomey serves on the Senate’s banking, budget and finance committees and has worked to reform business tax code.

A longtime supporter of term limits, Toomey said his decision to return to the private sector isn’t political; it’s personal.

“Representing the people of Pennsylvania — this big, beautiful, complicated, diverse state — has been an extraordinary, amazing honor,” Toomey said. “It still is, and it’s been by far the highlight of my professional life.”

Toomey, who worked in the financial services industry prior to holding public office, said he has no specific plans for how he will spend retirement.

“I’ve got a lot of work still ahead of me,” he said. “I’m really pleased with the work I’ve been able to do. These past 10 years have been extraordinary. I’ve focused on policies that I believe will help maximize opportunity and prosperity in Pennsylvania and across the country.”