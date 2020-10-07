Pa. Republicans, Democrats clash over proposed election oversight committee

Despite passing bipartisan election reforms last year, Pennsylvania Democrats and Republicans have been battling over policies related to the November general election, citing concerns about voter fraud and election misconduct.

The latest effort comes in the form of a resolution — House Resolution 1032 — which would create a committee of five House lawmakers — three Republicans and two Democrats — to investigate and review the general election and make recommendations for subsequent elections.

Despite research that shows mail-in and absentee voting does not increase the chance of voter fraud or misconduct, Republican lawmakers have expressed repeated concerns over election insecurity. Rep. Garth Everett, R-Lycoming, proposed the resolution and said it aims to make elections secure by creating an oversight committee. The resolution passed the House State Government Committee along party lines in a 15-10 vote.

The House was set to vote on the proposal last week, but the session was postponed until Oct. 19 after Republican Rep. Paul Schemel tested positive for COVID-19.

The oversight committee would have the power to subpoena witnesses and documents, initiate legal filings and could impound uncounted ballots. Last week, Press Secretary and House Republican Caucus spokesman Jason Gottesman told the CDT that the resolution aims to monitor and make recommendations for future elections — adding that the committee cannot make or change laws.

Top headlines in your inbox Get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Gottesman said members will compile and issue a report on the Nov. 3 election that could affect future elections. But, the resolution states the committee’s purpose would be to “improve the conduct of the 2020 election or subsequent elections.”

House Minority Leader Frank Dermody, D-Allegheny, said the actions of the committee could delay the certification of Pennsylvania’s final election results — something Republicans said they wanted to avoid after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court extended the deadline to return mail-in and absentee ballots.

“To put it simply, this is a dangerous threat to our democracy,” Dermody said in a statement.

Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Rush Township, said he will vote against the resolution when it’s put to a vote.

“Let me be very clear, I will never support a measure that will place the integrity of your vote in the hands of partisan politicians,” he said. “If the Election Integrity Commission Resolution makes it to the floor, I will be a vocal ‘no’ vote.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Let me be very clear, I will never support a measure that will place the integrity of your vote in the hands of partisan politicians. If the Election Integrity Commission Resolution makes it to the floor, I will be a vocal NO VOTE! pic.twitter.com/7kfAScp8Ra — Rep. Scott Conklin (@RepConklin) October 2, 2020

When the Pennsylvania Supreme Court made a series of rulings on election policies in September, House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Bellefonte, said the decision was “openly partisan” and “jeopardizes the security and integrity” of elections. Last week, Benninghoff said the oversight committee — if approved — would create a more secure electoral process.

By legislating from the bench, the PA Supreme Ct. recently issued a ruling that injected chaos into the General Election by creating procedures not found anywhere in current law and ensuring Pennsylvania, and thereby the nation, will not have reliable results on Election Day. — Rep. Kerry Benninghoff (@RepBenninghoff) September 30, 2020

But the resolution has sparked concern among constituents. On behalf of State College Borough Council, President Jesse Barlow sent a letter to Benninghoff and House Speaker Bryan Cutler, expressing a “strong, unanimous” opposition to the resolution.

“The act appears to be motivated by the expanded use of mail-in voting in Pennsylvania,” Barlow wrote. “Mail-in voting is far from experimental and was utilized successfully during the June Pennsylvania primary. Oregon, Utah and Colorado have been using it for years. It is a popular form of voting by individuals across the political spectrum.”

Barlow said the COVID-19 pandemic has made mail-in and absentee voting “a necessity” to those who are vulnerable to catching the virus.

“To preserve a free and fair 2020 election for State College borough and the for the commonwealth, we strongly urge that the Pennsylvania House leadership keep House Resolution 1032 from the House floor for the remainder of this legislative session,” he wrote.

On Wednesday, Benninghoff told the CDT he has received calls from constituents about the resolution. He said he’s been “upfront” in responding to their concerns, and that the resolution is still under discussion.

“That is not my resolution,” he said.

Peter Buck, a former Ferguson Township supervisor who is running against Benninghoff for the state House, hosted an event outside Benninghoff’s Bellefonte office over the weekend. He, along with attendees, voiced opposition to the resolution.

“House Resolution 1032 is an attempt to circumvent elections as they’ve been conducted for a long time,” Buck said Wednesday, describing it as a “barely veiled attack to wreak havoc” on the general election. “Yes, the June primary had some challenges to it. Of course, it did. We’re conducting an election during a pandemic, but the paranoia about voter fraud or a lack of transparency or integrity in the election is just nuts.”