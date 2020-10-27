Voting in person next week? Here’s what to know about safety at the polls

Of the 110,000 registered Centre County voters, more than 35,000 applied to vote by mail this year, but local elections staff have taken steps to make precincts safe for those who choose to vote in person.

At 7 a.m. on Election Day, staff will begin to process ballots cast by mail and absentee, and voting precincts will open for those voting in person on Nov. 3. Though the coronavirus still poses a threat to Pennsylvanians, Centre County election officials have taken steps to ensure poll workers and voters can participate in the electoral process safely and securely.

Here’s what to know:

Are masks required in Centre County voting precincts?

Despite the statewide masking order and local ordinances that mandate mask-wearing, the right to vote supersedes those regulations.

Top headlines in your inbox Get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“I don’t know that we can turn somebody away because they’re not (wearing a mask), but certainly, all the folks that are working the polls and the folks that are there to participate in the electoral process would appreciate, I’m sure, that consideration,” Commissioner Steve Dershem said earlier this month.

Though the Centre County Board of Elections is “strongly encouraging” voters to wear masks, all poll workers will be required to wear a face covering while working on Election Day.

What other precautions are in place?

To accommodate social distancing, people waiting to vote will be required to stand six feet apart, and sanitizer will be available upon entry and exit to precincts. In addition, there will be sneeze guards for all poll workers.

To minimize shared surfaces, each voter will be given their own pen to complete their ballot and keep after they are finished voting.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Poll workers will also clean every booth and table after use.

Are masks required at the BJC Satellite Elections Office?

Yes. Masks must be worn by all elections staff, workers and voters while at the Satellite Elections Office, located at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Social distancing must be followed while inside the satellite office, and floor markets are spread throughout the facility, along with hand sanitizing stations.

Each voter receivers their own pen to complete their balloting materials, and each booth or table is equipped with Q-tips and sponges to seal envelopes, so voters do not need to remove their masks.

Each booth and table is disinfected after each use.

Appointments to vote at the satellite office may be made online at centrecountyvotes.com/earlyvoting/. The last day to vote early at the satellite office is Tuesday.

How can I avoid crowds?

To avoid crowds at local polling precincts, the county recommends voting by mail.

Registered voters must apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot by 5 p.m. Tuesday. All ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day or be postmarked by Nov. 3. In order to be counted ballots must be received by the county election office on Nov. 6.