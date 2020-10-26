Election deadlines approaching, early voting at Bryce Jordan Center to end Tuesday

Centre County’s first satellite elections office, for registered county voters to request and return mail-in or absentee ballots, is open through Tuesday at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Voters are also able to use the center to mark their ballots, which are then transported back to the Centre County Elections Office. The center is open noon-5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, and voters can schedule an appointment at centrecountyvotes.com/earlyvoting.

The deadline to request a mail-in or absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Tuesday. Mail-in and absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by the elections office by Nov. 6 to be counted.

Voters are also able to bring their ballots to one of eight secure ballot drop boxes stationed throughout the county. Ballots must be returned to the county elections office or a drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

As of Friday, 17,972 ballots have been returned to the Centre County Elections Office, according to its website.

Those not voting by mail or absentee ballot can head to the polls from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 3.

For more information, visit centrecountyvotes.com.