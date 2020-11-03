U.S. Rep. Fred Keller keeps his seat in Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District

Rep. Fred Keller, R-Snyder, right, speaks as President Donald Trump looks on during a campaign rally in Montoursville, Pa., Monday, May 20, 2019. AP

U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, R-Snyder, is set to serve his first full term to represent Centre County in Washington, according to unofficial election results.

The Associated Press called the race for Keller just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

With 88% of precincts reporting, Keller, who was first elected in a 2019 special election, is leading Democratic challenger Lee Griffin with 72.1% of the vote. Keller will keep his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives and represent the 12th Congressional District, the largest district in the state.

Centre County voters, however, appear to have favored Griffin, a 37-year-old from Susquehanna County, with 21,121 votes compared to Keller’s 16,035 as of 11 p.m.

Prior to Congress, Keller served five terms in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and has a background in business management. Keller has been a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, voting against impeachment and supporting airstrikes in Iraq. He serves on the House Oversight and Reform committee and the House Education and Labor committee.

“I am extremely grateful to have the confidence of the outstanding, hard-working people of Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District,” Keller said in a statement Tuesday night. “Since coming to Congress, our team has worked to advance policies that help small businesses and workers succeed, support our farmers, build upon Pennsylvania’s energy industry, expand rural broadband access, and ensure our veterans receive the benefits and care they earned. Thank you to the people of central and northeast Pennsylvania for their continued trust, support, and friendship.”

The 12th District includes portions of Bradford, Centre, Clinton, Juniata, Lycoming, Mifflin, Northumberland, Perry, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union and Wyoming counties.