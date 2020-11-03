U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson wins reelection in Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District

U.S. Representative Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson, pictured in July 2019, is set to serve a seventh term in Congress. adrey@centredaily.com

U.S. Congressman Glenn “G.T.” Thompson will serve a seventh term representing Centre County in Washington.

His Democratic challenger Robert Williams, 54, announced his concession online Tuesday night.

“I just spoke with Congressman Thompson and congratulated him on his victory tonight,” Williams wrote on Twitter.

The Associated Press has also called the race in Thompson’s favor. With 53% of precincts reporting, Thompson has 75.6% of the vote.

As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, Thompson, a 61-year-old Republican from Howard, was also leading votes in his home county.

Top headlines in your inbox Get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The 15th District includes Armstrong, Butler, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Forest, Indiana, Jefferson, McKean, Venango and Warren counties.