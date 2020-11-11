Centre Daily Times Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Elections

Here’s how historic Centre County’s voter turnout was, and other notable numbers

More Centre County voters cast their ballots for last week’s General Election — 78,091 — than ever before in county history, edging out 2016’s historic voter turnout (77,700) by several hundred.

Nearly seven in 10 registered voters in Centre County — 69.67% — also turned out to vote, the highest turnout rate since 2008 (71.95%), according to unofficial data posted Tuesday on the county’s website.

“One of the things that I said prior to the election, and this is going back weeks ago, is we wanted there to be more opportunities for people to vote — drop boxes, in-person early voting, mail-in voting — and by having more paths and opportunities to vote, the chorus of American democracy sounds so much more beautiful,” Centre County Commissioner Mike Pipe said. “So we now have the largest chorus ever.

“And we’re happy to report it’s a beautiful sound.”

The numbers will remain unofficial until as late as Nov. 23, the current deadline for certification. But Tuesday was the final day for county boards to receive military and overseas absentee ballots, and Centre County officials said fewer than 150 uncounted ballots remained.

Top headlines in your inbox

Get all the news you need to start your day.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Those ballots, which involved 11 “naked” ballots and another 138 mail-in/absentee ballots that were postmarked by Election Day and received between Nov. 4-6, are still awaiting final guidance from the state — and the courts — on whether they should be included. They have been segregated and are not currently included in the unofficial counts, Pipe said.

Based on the results, compared to the past two presidential elections, Centre County turned a darker shade of blue this year, with the Democratic ticket of Joe Biden-Kamala Harris outpacing Republican incumbents Donald Trump-Mike Pence by 3,683 county votes (40,054 to 36,371). That’s a wider margin than 2016 (1,814) and 2012 (175) — but not 2008 (8,958).

Centre County followed the same pattern as much of Pennsylvania, which overall saw Trump take a big Election Day lead before absentee and mail-in votes overturned it in the end. Trump won the Election Day vote in the county by more than a 2-to-1 margin (29,175 to 14,449) while Biden won the absentee/mail-in vote by more than a 3-to-1 margin (25,307 to 6,889). Trump also had more provisional ballots cast in his favor (307) than Biden (298).

Libertarian Jo Jorgensen finished with 1,065 votes in the county — 672 on Election Day, 379 with absentee and mail-in votes and 14 on provisional ballots. Write-ins accounted for another 398 votes.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Here’s a look at some of the notable county turnouts and vote counts by precinct:

Pennsylvania is scheduled to have its votes certified by Nov. 23. States are then scheduled to choose their electors for the Electoral College by Dec. 8, and the electors are scheduled to formally vote Dec. 14.

The electoral results are formally counted Jan. 6, and Inauguration Day is Jan. 20.

Related stories from Centre Daily Times
Profile Image of Josh Moyer
Josh Moyer
Josh Moyer earned his B.A. in journalism from Penn State and his M.S. from Columbia. He’s been involved in sports and news writing for nearly 20 years. He counts the best athlete he’s ever seen as Tecmo Super Bowl’s Bo Jackson.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service