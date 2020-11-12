‘An honor of a lifetime.’ Corman nominated to top job in the Pennsylvania Senate

Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman on March 15, 2017. Centre Daily Times, file

Pennsylvania Republicans elected new Senate leadership Thursday, nominating Sen. Jake Corman to serve in its top position.

Corman, R-Benner Township, has been nominated to serve as Senate President Pro Tempore, which is responsible for appointing the chairpersons and members of the standing committees of the Senate. The full Senate will vote on the nomination in January; if approved, Corman will replace Sen. Joe Scarnati, who is set to retire.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime,” he said. “As someone who’s been involved in this institution one way or another since 1977, to reach the position of President Pro Tempore is something I never dreamed of as a young kid watching my father, but something I’m very excited to take on.”

Corman’s father, the late J. Doyle Corman, was the 34th District state senator from 1977 to 1998.

Corman said he is looking forward to continuing work to “move Pennsylvania forward.” He also congratulated Sen. Kim Ward, R-Hempfield, who is expected to replace Corman as Senate majority leader. Ward will be the first woman to serve as a majority leader in General Assembly history.

