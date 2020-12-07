Here’s which Centre County state representatives are urging Congress to reject Pa.’s electors

Pennsylvania Republicans, including two who represent Centre County, sent a letter to Congress to challenge the 2020 general election and reject state electors. The interim Senate president pro tempore, who has pledged “meaningful reform,” is not among the 64 signatures.

Sen. Jake Corman, R-Benner Township, has voiced concern about election conduct, but he did not sign a letter Friday to Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation in which Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar were accused of “undermining the democratic process.”

A spokeswoman for Corman declined to comment on why he refrained from signing the letter.

In the letter, lawmakers — including House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff and Rep. Rich Irvin — urged federal legislators to reject Pennsylvania’s electoral delegates prior to them casting their votes for President-elect Joe Biden as part of the Electoral College.

“I am alarmed and incredibly concerned about the numerous process failures, mistakes and reports of misdeeds in the 2020 election,” Benninghoff stated in a release Friday. “Regardless of their political affiliation, we want people to feel confident in the election process. While we constitutionally cannot act as a Legislature to fix these problems at this time, there is action that can be taken to ensure the integrity of our election is upheld and the voice of Pennsylvanians is heard.”

Top headlines in your inbox Get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Though state Rep. Stephanie Borowicz, R-McElhattan, has repeated unsubstantiated claims about voter fraud and election misconduct in Pennsylvania, she did not sign the document.

In response to the distrust that grew out of the 2020 general election, Senate and House Republican leaders today announced plans to restore confidence in the state’s election system and begin the process of making meaningful reforms. @SenatorKimWard https://t.co/SQNdzr5BnW pic.twitter.com/5sLk85M5na — Senator Jake Corman (@JakeCorman) December 3, 2020

Borowicz did not respond to a request for comment.

The House State Government Committee, which Borowicz sat on, recently issued an interim report on the 2020 election that details lawmakers’ concerns, but no clear evidence of fraud or misconduct have been presented in court or to the state legislature.

Corman has said he plans to review and ensure the electoral process is reviewed and protected.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

In a joint statement made last week by Corman, Benninghoff, House Speaker Bryan Cutler — who signed the letter — and interim Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, lawmakers outlined plans to address the “distrust that grew out of the 2020 general election” and create “meaningful” reform.

“We will stand up and continue to fight through the legislative process and oversight hearings,” they said on Thursday. “We will make sure there are answers to the questions and concerns that are being brought forward from every corner of our Commonwealth.”

Days after the general election, Corman said he had no knowledge or evidence of voter fraud but expressed concern with overall election conduct while stressing that the legislature plays no legal role in appointing Electoral College delegates.

He maintained that stance last week, saying that taking steps to appoint electors would violate Election Code and the Constitution.

But, Corman said he plans to continue efforts to restore trust in the democratic process.

“Make no mistake, this should not be misconstrued to suggest we will allow the issues presented with the 2020 General Election to evade complete legislative review and action,” he said in the joint statement.