Centre County adds 170 cases of COVID-19 over the past two days; Pa. total tops 163,000

Centre County reported 170 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and Sunday. The state Department of Health typically issues case updates on Saturday and again on Monday, but a technical issue led to a delay in reporting Saturday’s numbers until Sunday.

There have been 3,024 cases reported in Centre County overall (2,954 confirmed and 70 probable). All but three of the of the new cases are confirmed. There have been 28,233 negative tests.

Four patients are hospitalized, according to the state dashboard. None is on a ventilator. The state lists 11 deaths related to COVID-19, while the county coroner has confirmed eight.

The breakdown of Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:

16801 (State College): 1,906 confirmed, 29 probable

16802 (University Park): 447, 1-4 probable

16803 (State College): 194, 9 probable

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 101, 11 probable

16686 (Tyrone): 39, 1-4 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 29, 1-4 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 29, 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 27, 0 probable

16841 (Howard): 26, 1-4 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 26, 0 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 18, 0 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 16, 1-4 probable

16822 (Beech Creek): 14, 0 probable

16851 (Lemont): 10, 0 probable

16845 (Karthaus): 8, 0 probable

16666 (Osceola Mills): 8, 1-4 probable

16820 (Aaronsburg): 6, 1-4 probable

16844 (Julian): 6, 0 probable

16854 (Millheim): 6, 1-4 probable

16877 (Warriors Mark): 6, 0 probable

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 5, 0 probable

16804, 16826, 16829, 16832, 16852, 16856, 16860, 16868, 16872, 16874, 16882: 1-4 cases each

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

During the past two days, Pennsylvania added 2,251 positive cases to bring the statewide total to 163,535. Across the state, there have been 8,216 deaths, an increase of 17. There have been 1.93 million negative tests, and an estimated 82% of patients have recovered.

The age breakdown of patients who have tested positive is: