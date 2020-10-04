We Rebuild
Centre County adds 170 cases of COVID-19 over the past two days; Pa. total tops 163,000
Centre County reported 170 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and Sunday. The state Department of Health typically issues case updates on Saturday and again on Monday, but a technical issue led to a delay in reporting Saturday’s numbers until Sunday.
There have been 3,024 cases reported in Centre County overall (2,954 confirmed and 70 probable). All but three of the of the new cases are confirmed. There have been 28,233 negative tests.
Four patients are hospitalized, according to the state dashboard. None is on a ventilator. The state lists 11 deaths related to COVID-19, while the county coroner has confirmed eight.
The breakdown of Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:
- 16801 (State College): 1,906 confirmed, 29 probable
- 16802 (University Park): 447, 1-4 probable
- 16803 (State College): 194, 9 probable
- 16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 101, 11 probable
- 16686 (Tyrone): 39, 1-4 probable
- 16866 (Philipsburg): 29, 1-4 probable
- 16870 (Port Matilda): 29, 1-4 probable
- 16827 (Boalsburg): 27, 0 probable
- 16841 (Howard): 26, 1-4 probable
- 16875 (Spring Mills): 26, 0 probable
- 16853 (Milesburg): 18, 0 probable
- 16828 (Centre Hall): 16, 1-4 probable
- 16822 (Beech Creek): 14, 0 probable
- 16851 (Lemont): 10, 0 probable
- 16845 (Karthaus): 8, 0 probable
- 16666 (Osceola Mills): 8, 1-4 probable
- 16820 (Aaronsburg): 6, 1-4 probable
- 16844 (Julian): 6, 0 probable
- 16854 (Millheim): 6, 1-4 probable
- 16877 (Warriors Mark): 6, 0 probable
- 16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 5, 0 probable
- 16804, 16826, 16829, 16832, 16852, 16856, 16860, 16868, 16872, 16874, 16882: 1-4 cases each
The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.
During the past two days, Pennsylvania added 2,251 positive cases to bring the statewide total to 163,535. Across the state, there have been 8,216 deaths, an increase of 17. There have been 1.93 million negative tests, and an estimated 82% of patients have recovered.
The age breakdown of patients who have tested positive is:
- Approximately 1% are 0-4
- Nearly 2% are 5-12
- Nearly 5% are 13-18
- Nearly 14% are 19-24
- Nearly 36% are 25-49
- Approximately 21% are 50-64
- Nearly 22% are 65 or older
