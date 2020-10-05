We Rebuild
Oct. 5 update: Centre County adds 20 new cases of COVID-19 as Pennsylvania passes 164,000
Centre County reported just 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, which appears to be the lowest one-day total in about a month. All the cases were confirmed. The county has now had 3,044 cases (2,974 confirmed and 70 probable) since March 20. There have been 28,405 negative tests.
Three patients are hospitalized due to coronavirus, according to the state Department of Health. None is on a ventilator. The state continues to list 11 coronavirus-related deaths n the county.
The breakdown of Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:
- 16801 (State College): 1,920 confirmed (14 new cases), 29 probable
- 16802 (University Park): 448 (1 new case), 1-4 probable
- 16803 (State College): 196 (2 new cases), 9 probable
- 16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 101, 11 probable
- 16686 (Tyrone): 40 (1 new case), 1-4 probable
- 16870 (Port Matilda): 30 (1 new case), 1-4 probable
- 16866 (Philipsburg): 29, 1-4 probable
- 16827 (Boalsburg): 27, 0 probable
- 16841 (Howard): 26, 1-4 probable
- 16875 (Spring Mills): 26, 0 probable
- 16853 (Milesburg): 19 (1 new case), 0 probable
- 16828 (Centre Hall): 16, 1-4 probable
- 16822 (Beech Creek): 14, 0 probable
- 16851 (Lemont): 10, 0 probable
- 16845 (Karthaus): 8, 0 probable
- 16666 (Osceola Mills): 8, 1-4 probable
- 16820 (Aaronsburg): 7 (1 new case), 1-4 probable
- 16877 (Warriors Mark): 7 (1 new case), 0 probable
- 16844 (Julian): 6, 0 probable
- 16854 (Millheim): 6, 1-4 probable
- 16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 5, 0 probable
- 16804, 16826, 16829, 16832, 16852, 16856, 16860, 16868, 16872, 16874, 16882: 1-4 cases each
The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.
Pennsylvania reported 672 new positive cases to bring the statewide total to 164,207. There have been 1.94 million negative tests, and an estimated 82% of patients have recovered. With 11 new deaths, there have been 8,227 total fatalities.
The breakdown of positive cases by age is:
- Approximately 1% are 0-4
- Nearly 2% are 5-12
- Nearly 5% are 13-18
- Nearly 14% are 19-24
- Nearly 36% are 25-49
- Approximately 21% are 50-64
- Nearly 22% are 65 or older
In Centre County, there now have been 49 cases in residents and 29 cases in employees of 11 nursing and personal care homes. Across Pennsylvania, there have been 23,312 resident cases and 5,175 employee cases at 993 facilities in 61 counties.
Comments