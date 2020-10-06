Oct. 6 update: Centre County reports 127 new cases of COVID-19, Pa. adds more than 1,000

Centre County reported 127 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health, to bring the total to 3,171 (3,100 confirmed and 71 probable) since March 20. All but one of the new cases were confirmed. There have been 29,087 negative tests.

Eight patients are hospitalized in Centre County due to COVID-19 — five more than on Monday — and one ventilator is in use, according to the state dashboard. The state continues to list 11 coronavirus-related deaths n the county.

The testing site at the Nittany Mall will remain open for another five days, the DOH said Tuesday, because Centre County continues to have the highest positivity rate at 9.4%. Testing will be available from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday.

The breakdown of Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:

16801 (State College): 1,991 confirmed (71 new cases), 29 probable

16802 (University Park): 480 (32 new cases), 1-4 probable

16803 (State College): 210 (14 new cases), 9 probable

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 103 (2 new cases), 11 probable

16686 (Tyrone): 40, 1-4 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 30, 1-4 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 29, 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 28 (1 new case), 0 probable

16841 (Howard): 27 (1 new case), 1-4 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 26, 0 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 19, 0 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 17 (1 new case), 1-4 probable

16822 (Beech Creek): 14, 0 probable

16851 (Lemont): 10, 0 probable

16845 (Karthaus): 8, 0 probable

16666 (Osceola Mills): 8, 1-4 probable

16820 (Aaronsburg): 7, 1-4 probable

16877 (Warriors Mark): 7, 0 probable

16844 (Julian): 6, 0 probable

16854 (Millheim): 7 (1 new case), 1-4 probable

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 5, 0 probable

16872 (Rebersburg): 5 (at least 1 new case), 1-4 probable

16804, 16826, 16829, 16832, 16852, 16856, 16860, 16868, 16874, 16882: 1-4 cases each

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

Pennsylvania added 1,036 new cases Tuesday to raise the statewide total to 165,243. There have been 1.95 million negative tests, and an estimated 82% of patients have recovered. Across the state, there have been 8.244 deaths, including 17 new fatalities.

The age breakdown of patients who tested positive is:

Approximately 1% are 0-4

Nearly 2% are 5-12

Nearly 5% are 13-18

Nearly 14% are 19-24

Nearly 36% are 25-49

Approximately 21% are 50-64

Nearly 22% are 65 or older

Gov. Tom Wolf relaxed limits on indoor and outdoor crowd sizes Tuesday. Attendance limits will be based on a venue’s maximum occupancy. Local restrictions on gatherings, such as in State College, will remain in effect.