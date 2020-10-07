Oct. 7 update: Centre County reports 26 new cases of COVID-19, state adds more than 1,000

Centre County reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the state Department of Health said, to bring the total to 3,197 cases (3,128 confirmed and 69 probable) since March 20. There have been 29,433 negative cases and 11 deaths overall.

Eight patients remain hospitalized in the county due to coronavirus, according to the state dashboard, and one ventilator is in use.

Penn State Athletics released its latest coronavirus testing update Wednesday. From Sept. 26-Oct. 2, there were three positive tests with results pending for another three tests. During that period, 1,211 COVID-19 tests were given. The Big Ten’s daily antigen testing protocol for the football program, which started Sept. 30, is included in the numbers.

The breakdown of Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:

16801 (State College): 2,011 confirmed (20 new cases), 29 probable

16802 (University Park): 486 (6 new cases), 1-4 probable

16803 (State College): 215 (5 new cases), 9 probable

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 103, 10 probable (1 fewer case)

16686 (Tyrone): 40, 1-4 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 29 (1 fewer case), 1-4 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 29, 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 28, 0 probable

16841 (Howard): 27, 1-4 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 26, 0 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 19, 0 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 16 (1 fewer case), 1-4 probable

16822 (Beech Creek): 14, 0 probable

16851 (Lemont): 10, 0 probable

16845 (Karthaus): 8, 0 probable

16666 (Osceola Mills): 8, 1-4 probable

16820 (Aaronsburg): 7, 1-4 probable

16854 (Millheim): 7, 1-4 probable

16877 (Warriors Mark): 7, 0 probable

16844 (Julian): 6, 0 probable

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 5, 0 probable

16872 (Rebersburg): 5, 1-4 probable

16804, 16826, 16829, 16832, 16852, 16856, 16860, 16868, 16874, 16882: 1-4 cases each

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

Pennsylvania added 1,309 new cases, which may be the highest one-day increase since May 8 (the state could not report daily case totals this past weekend due to a technical issue, though the two-day total was 2,251). The statewide case total is now 166,552. There have been 1.97 million negative tests, and an estimated 81% of patients have recovered.

There have been 8,272 deaths statewide, including 28 new fatalities.

In Centre County, there have been 49 cases in residents and 30 cases in employees of 11 nursing and personal care homes.