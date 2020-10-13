We Rebuild
Oct. 13 update: Centre County reports 30 new cases of COVID-19, Pa. adds more than 1,300
Centre County added 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the state Department of Health said, to bring the total to 3,545 (3,460 confirmed and 85 probable). There have been 32,184 negative tests and 13 deaths, according to the state.
Twelve patients are hospitalized due to coronavirus, a decrease of one from Monday, according to the state dashboard. One ventilator is being used by a non-COVID patient.
The breakdown of Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:
- 16801 (State College): 2,189 confirmed (7 new cases), 34 probable (1 new case)
- 16802 (University Park): 548 (5 new cases), 1-4 probable
- 16803 (State College): 238 (3 new cases), 13 probable
- 16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 126 (4 new cases), 11 probable
- 16686 (Tyrone): 43, 1-4 probable
- 16870 (Port Matilda): 32, 1-4 probable
- 16866 (Philipsburg): 30, 1-4 probable
- 16827 (Boalsburg): 29, 0 probable
- 16875 (Spring Mills): 28, 0 probable
- 16841 (Howard): 26, 1-4 probable
- 16853 (Milesburg): 26 (1 new case), 0 probable
- 16828 (Centre Hall): 24, 1-4 probable
- 16822 (Beech Creek): 14, 0 probable
- 16851 (Lemont): 11 (1 new case), 0 probable
- 16820 (Aaronsburg): 9, 1-4 probable
- 16845 (Karthaus): 9, 0 probable
- 16666 (Osceola Mills): 8, 1-4 probable
- 16844 (Julian): 8, 0 probable
- 16877 (Warriors Mark): 8 (1 new case), 1-4 probable
- 16854 (Millheim): 7, 1-4 probable
- 16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 5, 1-4 probable (at least 1 new case)
- 16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 5, 1-4 probable
- 16872 (Rebersburg): 5, 1-4 probable
- 16804, 16826, 16829, 16832, 16852, 16856, 16860, 16874, 16882: 1-4 cases each
The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.
Pennsylvania added 1,342 new cases Tuesday to raise the statewide total to 174,646. Overall, there have been 2.06 million negative tests, and an estimated 80% of patients have recovered. There have been 8,384 deaths, including 16 new fatalities.
The age breakdown of those who tested positive is:
- Approximately 1% are 0-4
- Nearly 2% are 5-12
- Nearly 5% are 13-18
- Nearly 14% are 19-24
- Nearly 36% are 25-49
- Approximately 21% are 50-64
- Approximately 21% are ges 65 or older
One of Centre County’s new cases Tuesday is in a resident of a nursing or personal care home. The county has had cases in 59 residents and 35 employees in 11 facilities. Statewide, there have been 24,060 resident cases and 5,311 employee cases at 1,010 facilities in 61 counties.
