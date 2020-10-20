Oct. 20 update: Centre County adds 25 new cases of COVID-19; Pa. has 1,557 new positives

Centre County reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health, to bring the total to 3,744 (3,636 confirmed and 108 probable) since March 20. There have been 34,085 negative tests.

According to the state dashboard, 13 patients are hospitalized due to coronavirus, an increase of two from the previous day. One ventilator is in use, though not by a COVID-19 patient.

The state lists 15 deaths in Centre County, 10 of which were residents of nursing and long-term care homes. Tuesday’s figures show 81 resident cases, an increase of two from the previous day, and 38 staff cases in 11 facilities.

The breakdown of Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:

16801 (State College): 2,269 confirmed (9 new cases), 52 probable (1 new case)

16802 (University Park): 579 (3 new cases), 1-4 probable

16803 (State College): 253, 13 probable

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 139 (2 new cases), 13 probable (1 new case)

16686 (Tyrone): 53 (2 new cases), 1-4 probable

16870 (Port Matilda): 36, 1-4 probable

16827 (Boalsburg): 31, 1-4 probable

16866 (Philipsburg): 31, 1-4 probable

16828 (Centre Hall): 30, (1 new case) 1-4 probable

16875 (Spring Mills): 30 (1 new case), 0 probable

16853 (Milesburg): 29, 0 probable

16841 (Howard): 27 (1 new case), 1-4 probable

16822 (Beech Creek): 14, 0 probable

16851 (Lemont): 12, 0 probable

16820 (Aaronsburg): 10 (1 new case), 1-4 probable

16854 (Millheim): 10 (1 new case), 1-4 probable

16845 (Karthaus): 9, 0 probable

16877 (Warriors Mark): 9, 1-4 probable

16666 (Osceola Mills): 8, 1-4 probable

16844 (Julian): 8, 0 probable

16804 (State College): 7 (1 new case); 0 probable

16860 (Munson): 6, 1-4 probable

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 6, 1-4 probable

16872 (Rebersburg): 6, 1-4 probable

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 5, 1-4 probable

16677, 16826, 16829, 16832, 16852, 16856, 16859, 16874, 16882: 1-4 cases each

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

Pennsylvania added 1,557 cases Tuesday to raise the statewide total to 184,872. There have been 2.16 million negative tests and an estimated 79% of patients have recovered. There have been 8,533 deaths statewide, including 33 new fatalities.

