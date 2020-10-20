We Rebuild
Oct. 20 update: Centre County adds 25 new cases of COVID-19; Pa. has 1,557 new positives
Centre County reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health, to bring the total to 3,744 (3,636 confirmed and 108 probable) since March 20. There have been 34,085 negative tests.
According to the state dashboard, 13 patients are hospitalized due to coronavirus, an increase of two from the previous day. One ventilator is in use, though not by a COVID-19 patient.
The state lists 15 deaths in Centre County, 10 of which were residents of nursing and long-term care homes. Tuesday’s figures show 81 resident cases, an increase of two from the previous day, and 38 staff cases in 11 facilities.
The breakdown of Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:
- 16801 (State College): 2,269 confirmed (9 new cases), 52 probable (1 new case)
- 16802 (University Park): 579 (3 new cases), 1-4 probable
- 16803 (State College): 253, 13 probable
- 16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 139 (2 new cases), 13 probable (1 new case)
- 16686 (Tyrone): 53 (2 new cases), 1-4 probable
- 16870 (Port Matilda): 36, 1-4 probable
- 16827 (Boalsburg): 31, 1-4 probable
- 16866 (Philipsburg): 31, 1-4 probable
- 16828 (Centre Hall): 30, (1 new case) 1-4 probable
- 16875 (Spring Mills): 30 (1 new case), 0 probable
- 16853 (Milesburg): 29, 0 probable
- 16841 (Howard): 27 (1 new case), 1-4 probable
- 16822 (Beech Creek): 14, 0 probable
- 16851 (Lemont): 12, 0 probable
- 16820 (Aaronsburg): 10 (1 new case), 1-4 probable
- 16854 (Millheim): 10 (1 new case), 1-4 probable
- 16845 (Karthaus): 9, 0 probable
- 16877 (Warriors Mark): 9, 1-4 probable
- 16666 (Osceola Mills): 8, 1-4 probable
- 16844 (Julian): 8, 0 probable
- 16804 (State College): 7 (1 new case); 0 probable
- 16860 (Munson): 6, 1-4 probable
- 16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 6, 1-4 probable
- 16872 (Rebersburg): 6, 1-4 probable
- 16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 5, 1-4 probable
- 16677, 16826, 16829, 16832, 16852, 16856, 16859, 16874, 16882: 1-4 cases each
The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.
Pennsylvania added 1,557 cases Tuesday to raise the statewide total to 184,872. There have been 2.16 million negative tests and an estimated 79% of patients have recovered. There have been 8,533 deaths statewide, including 33 new fatalities.
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
The age breakdown of those who have tested positive overall is:
- Approximately 1% are 0-4
- Nearly 2% are 5-12
- Nearly 5% are 13-18
- Nearly 14% are 19-24
- Nearly 36% are 25-49
- Approximately 21% are 50-64
- Approximately 21% are 65 or older
Comments