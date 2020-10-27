Oct. 27 update: Pa. sets COVID-19 daily case record; Centre County has 27 new positives

Pennsylvania set a record Tuesday, reporting almost 3,000 new cases of COVID-19.

Tuesday’s case count of 2,751 tops the previous one-day record of 2,219, which was set Friday. The third and fourth highest daily case totals were both reported in the past week (though, some of the cases included in the third highest total were reported a day late due to a faulty data file, the Department of Health said).

Centre County added 27 cases to raise the overall total to 4,097 cases since March 20. In the county, 3,931 cases are confirmed and 166 are probable. There have been 35,738 negative tests and 16 deaths.

Sixteen patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the state dashboard, an increase of one from the previous day. None of these patients is on a ventilator.

The number of cases in long-term care residents in Centre County dropped by one to 130 while employee cases increased by one to 41. There have been cases in 12 nursing and personal care homes in the county.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:

16801 (State College): 2,424 (8 new cases)

16802 (University Park): 622

16803 (State College): 267 (1 new case)

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 179 (5 new cases)

16686 (Tyrone): 68 (1 new case)

16870 (Port Matilda): 41 (2 new cases)

16827 (Boalsburg): 37

16866 (Philipsburg): 34 (1 fewer case)

16828 (Centre Hall): 37 (3 new cases)

16875 (Spring Mills): 34

16853 (Milesburg): 30

16841 (Howard): 29

16822 (Beech Creek): 16

16851 (Lemont): 12

16854 (Millheim): 11

16877 (Warriors Mark): 11

16820 (Aaronsburg): 10

16845 (Karthaus): 9

16666 (Osceola Mills): 8

16844 (Julian): 8

16804 (State College): 7

16829 (Clarence): 6

16860 (Munson): 6

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 6

16872 (Rebersburg): 6

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 5

16826 (Blanchard): 5

16677, 16832, 16852, 16856, 16859, 16874, 16882: 1-4 cases each

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

Statewide, there have been 8,696 deaths due to COVID-19, an increase of 23 from the previous day. There have been 2.25 million negative tests, and an estimated 77% of patients have recovered.

The age breakdown of those who have tested positive is: