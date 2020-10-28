Centre Daily Times Logo
Oct. 28 update: Pa. passes 200,000 COVID-19 cases; Centre County adds 41 new positives

Pennsylvania reported the second highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases Wednesday as the state’s total passed 200,000.

The state added 2,228 cases to bring the total to 200,674. The five highest one-day increases have all occurred in the past seven days.

Centre County added 41 new cases to push the total to 4,138 since March 20. Of that total, 3,971 cases are confirmed and 167 are probable. There have been 35,981 negative tests and 16 deaths.

Fourteen patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19 — a decrease of two — and one is on a ventilator, according to the state dashboard.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

Statewide, there have been 2.27 million negative tests, and about 77% of patients have recovered. There have been 8,718 deaths, an increase of 22 from the previous day.

The age breakdown of the number of people who tested positive is:

