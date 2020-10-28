Oct. 28 update: Pa. passes 200,000 COVID-19 cases; Centre County adds 41 new positives

Pennsylvania reported the second highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases Wednesday as the state’s total passed 200,000.

The state added 2,228 cases to bring the total to 200,674. The five highest one-day increases have all occurred in the past seven days.

We Rebuild newsletter Get a weekly look at our return to growth in a pandemic-stricken world. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Centre County added 41 new cases to push the total to 4,138 since March 20. Of that total, 3,971 cases are confirmed and 167 are probable. There have been 35,981 negative tests and 16 deaths.

Fourteen patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19 — a decrease of two — and one is on a ventilator, according to the state dashboard.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:

16801 (State College): 2,445 (21 new cases)

16802 (University Park): 634 (12 new cases)

16803 (State College): 269 (2 new cases)

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 179

16686 (Tyrone): 69 (1 new case)

16870 (Port Matilda): 43 (2 new cases)

16827 (Boalsburg): 38 (1 new case)

16828 (Centre Hall): 37

16866 (Philipsburg): 36 (2 new cases)

16875 (Spring Mills): 34

16853 (Milesburg): 30

16841 (Howard): 30 (1 new case)

16822 (Beech Creek): 16

16851 (Lemont): 12

16854 (Millheim): 11

16877 (Warriors Mark): 11

16820 (Aaronsburg): 11 (1 new case)

16845 (Karthaus): 9

16666 (Osceola Mills): 9 (1 new case)

16844 (Julian): 8

16804 (State College): 7

16829 (Clarence): 6

16860 (Munson): 6

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 6

16872 (Rebersburg): 6

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 5

16826 (Blanchard): 5

16677, 16832, 16852, 16856, 16859, 16874, 16882: 1-4 cases each

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

Statewide, there have been 2.27 million negative tests, and about 77% of patients have recovered. There have been 8,718 deaths, an increase of 22 from the previous day.

The age breakdown of the number of people who tested positive is: