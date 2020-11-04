Nov. 4 update: Centre County adds 10 new cases of COVID-19; Pa. has 2,795 new positives

Centre County reported the lowest number of COVID-19 cases in two months Wednesday as Pennsylvania continued to see near-record daily increases.

With just 10 new cases, the county saw its lowest daily increase since Sept. 6. The county has now had 4,366 cases (4,190 confirmed and 176 probable) since March 20. There have been 37,891 negative tests. The state now lists 20 Centre County deaths, while Coroner Scott Sayers has confirmed 19.

Nineteen patients are hospitalized in Centre County due to COVID-19 and one is on a ventilator, according to the state dashboard.

We Rebuild newsletter Get a weekly look at our return to growth in a pandemic-stricken world. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Statewide, there were 2,795 new cases reported Wednesday to bring the total to 217,666. That’s the second highest daily increase and comes a day after the single highest increase. There have been 2.37 million negative tests, and an estimated 75% of people have recovered. A record number of test results were reported to the state within the past week. There have been 8,890 deaths due to COVID-19, an increase of 35 from the previous day.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:

16801 (State College): 2,537 (1 new case)

16802 (University Park): 669 (2 new cases)

16803 (State College): 285 (1 new case)

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 207 (1 new case)

16686 (Tyrone): 96 (12 new cases)

16870 (Port Matilda): 49

16827 (Boalsburg): 42 (1 new case)

16866 (Philipsburg): 40

16828 (Centre Hall): 37

16875 (Spring Mills): 35

16841 (Howard): 34 (1 new case)

16853 (Milesburg): 32

16822 (Beech Creek): 20 (2 new cases)

16877 (Warriors Mark): 16 (2 new cases)

16851 (Lemont): 14

16666 (Osceola Mills): 13 (2 new cases)

16820 (Aaronsburg): 12

16854 (Millheim): 11

16845 (Karthaus): 10

16860 (Munson): 9

16844 (Julian): 8

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 8

16804 (State College): 7

16826 (Blanchard): 6

16829 (Clarence): 6

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 6

16872 (Rebersburg): 6

16874 (Snow Shoe): 5

16677, 16832, 16852, 16856, 16859, 16864, 16882: 1-4 cases each

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

The age breakdown of those who tested positive statewide is: