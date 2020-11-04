We Rebuild
Nov. 4 update: Centre County adds 10 new cases of COVID-19; Pa. has 2,795 new positives
Centre County reported the lowest number of COVID-19 cases in two months Wednesday as Pennsylvania continued to see near-record daily increases.
With just 10 new cases, the county saw its lowest daily increase since Sept. 6. The county has now had 4,366 cases (4,190 confirmed and 176 probable) since March 20. There have been 37,891 negative tests. The state now lists 20 Centre County deaths, while Coroner Scott Sayers has confirmed 19.
Nineteen patients are hospitalized in Centre County due to COVID-19 and one is on a ventilator, according to the state dashboard.
Statewide, there were 2,795 new cases reported Wednesday to bring the total to 217,666. That’s the second highest daily increase and comes a day after the single highest increase. There have been 2.37 million negative tests, and an estimated 75% of people have recovered. A record number of test results were reported to the state within the past week. There have been 8,890 deaths due to COVID-19, an increase of 35 from the previous day.
The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:
- 16801 (State College): 2,537 (1 new case)
- 16802 (University Park): 669 (2 new cases)
- 16803 (State College): 285 (1 new case)
- 16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 207 (1 new case)
- 16686 (Tyrone): 96 (12 new cases)
- 16870 (Port Matilda): 49
- 16827 (Boalsburg): 42 (1 new case)
- 16866 (Philipsburg): 40
- 16828 (Centre Hall): 37
- 16875 (Spring Mills): 35
- 16841 (Howard): 34 (1 new case)
- 16853 (Milesburg): 32
- 16822 (Beech Creek): 20 (2 new cases)
- 16877 (Warriors Mark): 16 (2 new cases)
- 16851 (Lemont): 14
- 16666 (Osceola Mills): 13 (2 new cases)
- 16820 (Aaronsburg): 12
- 16854 (Millheim): 11
- 16845 (Karthaus): 10
- 16860 (Munson): 9
- 16844 (Julian): 8
- 16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 8
- 16804 (State College): 7
- 16826 (Blanchard): 6
- 16829 (Clarence): 6
- 16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 6
- 16872 (Rebersburg): 6
- 16874 (Snow Shoe): 5
- 16677, 16832, 16852, 16856, 16859, 16864, 16882: 1-4 cases each
The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.
The age breakdown of those who tested positive statewide is:
- Approximately 1% are 0-4
- Approximately 2% are 5-12
- Approximately 5% are 13-18
- Nearly 14% are 19-24
- Nearly 36% are 25-49
- Approximately 21% are 50-64
- Nearly 21% are 65 or older
