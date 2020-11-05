Nov. 5 update: Pa. sets 1-day COVID-19 case record; Centre County has 55 new positives

Pennsylvania reported the highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases Thursday, meaning that the three highest one-day case totals since the pandemic began in the state have all occurred this week.

The state added 2,900 cases to bring the total to 220,566. There have been 2.39 million negative tests.

With 55 new cases, Centre County’s total reached 4,421 (4,244 confirmed and 177 probable). There have been 38,303 negative tests. The state Department of Health continues to count 20 COVID-related deaths in the county, while the coroner’s office has confirmed 19.

The DOH recommends several measures residents can take to stop the spread of COVID-19, such as: washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer if soap and water are unavailable; covering coughs and sneezes with one’s elbow instead of hands; cleaning surfaces often; staying home, especially if one is not feeling well; and wearing a mask, as required, when in a business or anywhere it is difficult to maintain social distancing.

Nineteen patients are hospitalized in the county due to COVID-19 and one is on a ventilator, according to the state dashboard. Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 18 COVID-19 inpatients as of Thursday, a hospital spokesperson said.

The breakdown of confirmed Centre County cases by ZIP code is as follows, according to the DOH:

16801 (State College): 2,566 (29 new cases)

16802 (University Park): 677 (8 new cases)

16803 (State College): 292 (7 new casea)

16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 211 (4 new cases)

16686 (Tyrone): 98 (2 new cases)

16870 (Port Matilda): 49

16827 (Boalsburg): 42

16866 (Philipsburg): 41 (1 new case)

16828 (Centre Hall): 39 (2 new cases)

16875 (Spring Mills): 36 (1 new case)

16841 (Howard): 34

16853 (Milesburg): 32

16822 (Beech Creek): 20

16877 (Warriors Mark): 17 (1 new case)

16851 (Lemont): 14

16666 (Osceola Mills): 13

16820 (Aaronsburg): 12

16854 (Millheim): 11

16845 (Karthaus): 10

16860 (Munson): 9

16844 (Julian): 8

16865 (Pennsylvania Furnace): 8

16804 (State College): 7

16829 (Clarence): 7 (1 new case)

16826 (Blanchard): 6

16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 6

16872 (Rebersburg): 6

16874 (Snow Shoe): 5

16677, 16832, 16852, 16856, 16859, 16864, 16882: 1-4 cases each

The state does not provide specific numbers when there are fewer than five cases to protect patient privacy, and does not identify exactly where a case occurred in a ZIP code that spans multiple counties.

Statewide, there have been 8,937 deaths due to COVID-19, an increase of 47 from the previous day. Across Pennsylvania, 1,531 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and 335 are in the intensive care unit, the Health Department said.

The age breakdown of those who have tested positive is:

Approximately 1% are 0-4;

Approximately 2% are 5-12;

Approximately 5% are 13-18;

Nearly 14% are 19-24;

Approximately 36% are 25-49;

Approximately 21% are 50-64; and

Nearly 21% are 65 or older

Seven new cases were reported Thursday in nursing and personal care home residents in Centre County. There have now been 146 resident cases, 44 staff cases and 19 deaths in 13 long-term care facilities in the county, according to the Health Department.

Statewide, there have been 26,902 resident cases, 5,785 employee cases and 5,860 deaths at 1,100 long-term care facilities in 63 counties.